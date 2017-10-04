The Sun News
Latest
4th October 2017 - Uproar in Egypt over hike in mobile recharge cards
4th October 2017 - Community names Setubal Road after Mourinho
4th October 2017 - Bag of rice may go for N7,000 by Dec., say RMAN, RIFAN
4th October 2017 - Aguero out for six weeks with rib injury, says doctor
4th October 2017 - Taraba Assembly constitutes c’ittee on constitutional amendment
4th October 2017 - Alleged money laundering: Diezani begs to come home to prove innocence
4th October 2017 - Man United ban Paul Pogba from playing Basketball
4th October 2017 - N1.64b fraud: EFCC challenges ex-Taraba gov Nyame’s testimony in court
4th October 2017 - Tambuwal didn’t pardon any indicted official – Sokoto govt. official replies EFCC
4th October 2017 - Half of Cambodia’s opposition have fled country in crackdown
Home / Business / World News / Uproar in Egypt over hike in mobile recharge cards

Uproar in Egypt over hike in mobile recharge cards

— 4th October 2017

Egyptians are angry over a government decision to ratify a 36-percent devaluation of mobile phone balance recharge cards.

“It’s completely unfair, that’s quite a lot,” a mobile user told Arab News after realizing that she received about 70 percent of the price of the purchased card in charging credit.

The decision, ratified by the state-run Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), came into effect over the weekend.

Since then, there have been boycott calls on social media against the telecom companies applying the increase.

The increase is not on the price of the recharge cards, but on the delivered value given from the company to the customer.

This means a recharge card costing 100 Egyptian pounds ($5.67) will give 70 Egyptian pounds of credit.

Justin Dargin, a Middle East expert at the University of Oxford, said the devaluation is part of government attempts to raise revenue and achieve budgetary stability following years of political instability.

“The devaluation of the mobile recharge cards operates as a de-facto tax, which inevitably would injure the Egyptian working class in much the same way as a regressive tax would,” he told Arab News.

“It’ll take a larger percentage of the income of the poorer segments of the Egyptian populace.”

On Sunday, some mobile users in Egypt were confused when they tried recharging their mobile balance and received the full value of the card, without the 36-percent devaluation.

Many thought the government had backtracked its decision due to public anger, but a source at a telecom company denied that.

“Adding the full credit has occurred in some prepaid cards which have not been updated with the new pricing, but all recharging cards will be updated during the coming period,” Al Masry Al-Youm newspaper quoted the source as saying.

The Association of Citizens Against Price Rises called for a boycott of mobile telecom companies in Egypt, asking users to refrain from buying balance recharge cards.

It accused the TRA of regulating monopolization because it obtains 2-percent profit from mobile service operators.

The price hike from Egypt’s top telecom operators Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat comes as landline monopoly Telecom Egypt launches WE, the country’s fourth mobile network, owned by the government. (arabnews)

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Uproar in Egypt over hike in mobile recharge cards

— 4th October 2017

Egyptians are angry over a government decision to ratify a 36-percent devaluation of mobile phone balance recharge cards. “It’s completely unfair, that’s quite a lot,” a mobile user told Arab News after realizing that she received about 70 percent of the price of the purchased card in charging credit. The decision, ratified by the state-run…

  • Bag of rice may go for N7,000 by Dec., say RMAN, RIFAN

    — 4th October 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Nigerians may, by December 2017, buy N50kg of Nigerian rice for about N7,000. The Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RMAN) and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) gave the hint at a meeting with Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in Abuja, on Wednesday. President of RIFAN, Mallam…

  • Taraba Assembly constitutes c’ittee on constitutional amendment

    — 4th October 2017

    The Taraba State House of Assembly has constituted a three-man committee to coordinate and harmonise its members’ positions on the upcoming amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly. Its Speaker, Mr Abel Diah, who announced this during plenary on Wednesday, said that the committee, chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mohammadu Gwampo, has…

  • Alleged money laundering: Diezani begs to come home to prove innocence

    — 4th October 2017

    …Asks court  to order AGF  for her  extradition   From: Lukman Olabiyi Embattled  former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, has declared her intention to prove her innocence on various allegation bordering on fraud preferred against her. The former minister was mentioned in the charge preferred against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Dele…

  • N1.64b fraud: EFCC challenges ex-Taraba gov Nyame’s testimony in court

    — 4th October 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on October 3, 2017, confronted a former Taraba State governor, Jolly Nyame, with documents challenging his testimony in court, and his claim that he was never involved in state transactions, which formed the basis of his N1.64 billion fraud trial. Nyame, who took to the dock to defend…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share