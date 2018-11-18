I am back with a bang. I have been away for at least four months. Someday and if life permits me, I will tell my own story. My loud silence wasn’t self-inflicted. But I’m glad to be back, notwithstanding. I’m returning at a time when Nigeria is at crossroads. Unlike Emperor Nero, I can’t sleep anymore while Nigeria burns.

For a start, let’s kick off with everything going wrong in the Nigerian Senate. Gradually, the once revered chamber is now becoming a house of commotion. Each day comes with its own drama in the Red Chamber. If you love soap opera, tune in to the Senate channel everyday. Rest assured that you won’t be disappointed.

Do you remember that popular soap opera Fuji House of Commotion? The story follows Kunle Bamtefa’s Chief Fuji’s many troubles to keep his polygamous home intact, having married three wives from the three major ethnic groups – Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba. His Yoruba mother was always at his neck and at the helm of many troubles in the home.

In the absence of the popular opera, the National Assembly, specifically the Senate, has assumed that entertainment role. If you’re not worried, I am perturbed. Unfortunately and sadly too, we will be here with this Assembly till June next year. So, relax, sit back and enjoy the bumpy ride.

For me, the Eight Senate started on a right footing when it came on stream in 2015. For the first time, it asserted itself and elected its own presiding officers, despite the suffocating pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Senate, which elected Bukola Saraki and Ike Ekweremadu as President and Deputy respectively, gave Nigerians high hopes that ‘something good will come out of Nazareth’. Were they wrong to have trusted the Senate? Are Nigerians better off? How relevant are resolutions, motions or bills of the Senate to the ordinary Nigerian?

You can provide the answers. At least, you know the truth. When I was deployed to