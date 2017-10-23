The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election
23rd October 2017 - Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand
23rd October 2017 - BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts
23rd October 2017 - Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock
23rd October 2017 - Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi
23rd October 2017 - Task force demolishes 2,500 illegal structures, recovers arms in Lagos
23rd October 2017 - Herdsmen invade Nasarawa community, destroy crops
23rd October 2017 - Terrorism: Nigeria confirms Turkish govt’s request to extradite 1,000
23rd October 2017 - Controversy trails reinstatement of fugitive ex-pension chief, Maina
23rd October 2017 - Ondo: Our suspension based on greed, hatred –Magistrates
Home / National / UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election

UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election

— 23rd October 2017

Chairrman of United Progressives Party (UPP), in Anambra State, Dr Sylvster Igwilo, has that the party was confident of winning the November 18 governorship election in the state if every stakeholders play by the rules.

Igwilo said, in Awka, on Sunday, that the party’s candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka was the most qualified from the array of candidates in the race.

He said Chidoka had better plans for the people of the state and have been addressing issues that bordered on the common man in his campaigns.

Igwilo warned other parties to comply with the efforts aimed at minimising irregularities during and after the Nov. 18 governorship election.

“My party is quite prepared for this election, we know it is not going to be easy and as you know, UPP has the most credible candidates among all others in the race.

“Chidoka is well known and accepted by the people, a former Minister and FRSC Corps Marshal who is interested in the state and how to put back on track economic prosperity and sustainable development.’’

Igwilo said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was doing well compared to the previous years in terms of preparation for elections.

According to him, if things are to go by the assurances INEC has given, then the election would be free and fair.

“My appeal is that other party chairmen should play by the rules, their agents should be properly identified with passport to enable us know who is who.

“There are some people that are not serious about this election. they are just interested in what they will get through sharp practices,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs Adaeze Okafor, candidate of the Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) raised alarm at what she described as increasing monetary cost of the election.

Okafor said it was as if the election was a do-or-die affairs from the way some candidates of the big parties were going about in their campaigns.

According to her, candidates and their supporters should see election as opportunity to serve and not avenues for amassing wealth.

She noted that some of the issues raised in the campaigns so far had not addressed the wellbeing of the ordinary people of Anambra but an attack on persons.

“Issues are not addressed in the campaigns, they have not said how they are going to build the people and make their lives better.

“The role of money in this election is becoming too much, some parties have set a lot of money aside to pay for votes.

“Other candidates are throwing money around in the market places as if their lives depend on the election.’’

She called on the INEC to restrict people from going close to the electorate during voting and to stop votes buying. (NAN)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UPP, APDA call for fair play in Anambra election

— 23rd October 2017

Chairrman of United Progressives Party (UPP), in Anambra State, Dr Sylvster Igwilo, has that the party was confident of winning the November 18 governorship election in the state if every stakeholders play by the rules. Igwilo said, in Awka, on Sunday, that the party’s candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka was the most qualified from the array…

  • Oil prices poised to rise above $60 rise on tightening supply, strong demand

    — 23rd October 2017

    Oil prices rose on Monday over supply concerns in the Middle East and as the US market showed further signs of tightening while demand in Asia keeps rising. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at 57.84 dollars. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at 52.03 dollars per barrel.. The…

  • BREAKING: Police confirm 16 killed in Maiduguri twin blasts

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Twin explosions in Maiduguri late Sunday night have killed 16 people including the suicide bombers. The explosions occured at the Muna Garage and Muna Dalti, suburds of Maiduguri which have experienced more than five blasts in the past. Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Mr Damian Chukwu said a male suicide bomber…

  • Lagos to use spy policemen to tackle gridlock

    — 23rd October 2017

    By Christopher Oji  In a bid to tackle traffic challenges at the weekends, the Lagos State Police Command has involved spy police in traffic control across the state. Officers and men of the spy police would work at the weekends in Lagos, as the police have observed that there were many activities and ceremonies during…

  • Man lands in trouble for impregnating pupil in Ebonyi

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A 42-year-old man, has been dragged to the Family Law Centre in Abakaliki for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 13-year-old pupil, Chinasa, in Ishieke community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi state. Chinasa is a primary five pupil of a primary School at Obobo, Ishieke. She alleged that at about 8.00pm…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share