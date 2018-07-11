UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives

“I was beaten, dragged on the floor by security men, Fayose alleges

Tension is currently brewing in Ekiti State as palpable fear and anger have enveloped the people of the state after Governor Ayodele Fayose was allegedly beaten, teargassed and dragged on the floor by security operatives who had occupied the gates of the Governor’s Office since Tuesday.

That was the day when President Mohammadu Buhari led other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the state for mega rally of the party.

Posters displaying PDP candidates were reportedly torn at the Fajuyi Park and replaced with those of the APC candidate.

Governor Fayose was bandaged on the neck and hands, but managed to speak with teeming supporters who massed to the Governor’s Office to sympathise with him.

Deep into his address, Governor Fayose suddenly fainted and that further angered his supporters as they cursed and rained verbal invectives on the opposition and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi.

Trouble started when Fayose, leading thousands of supporters in a victory walk he had announced to hold in Ado-Ekiti some days ago, approached some stern-looking armed policemen to demand why they were preventing people to mass at the campaign venue in Fajuyi pavilion.

Responding, the security men allegedly tear-gassed him and many others, and shot sporadically into the air.

Alleging physical assault by the security agents, Governor Fayose said: “I was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shouted at me, but I want you to be strong and be of great courage do not be discouraged. This battle must be won.

“They have come to occupy our land. This is not our democracy. I pray that they will not cause 1883 in Ekiti. I call on the international community and relevant agencies that Ekiti is under siege. How can l be a governor of Ekiti State and be manhandled like this?

“I will go back to the hospital and rest. Be resolute stand with PDP and Eleka. I am having a lot of pains but I prefer to bear this pain because of you.

“I call on international community, Nigerians that Ekiti is in trouble. They have arrested many PDP members, put them in chains and locked them away.

“Come and rescue Ekiti State. We are the majority. Ee are the party to beat. They said they have the instruction to kill me or the candidate of the party but they will fail,” he said.

Fayose was later rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the state hospital after he fainted.

When called on phone to react to the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Called Okechukwu, said he would send his reaction very soon but was yet to reply as at the time of filing this report.

–