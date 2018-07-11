The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Court jails 113 Boko Haram members
11th July 2018 - UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives
11th July 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buratai unveils new Army Headquarters extension in Abuja
11th July 2018 - Ekiti poll: Police to withdraw Fayose, Fayemi’s security aides
11th July 2018 - Based on 1999 Constitution, no governor can be impeached in one day – Ortom
11th July 2018 - Lack of awareness affecting use of biotech crops–FG
11th July 2018 - APC has frustrated, made Nigerians hopeless – southern CPC
11th July 2018 - Adeosun’s exemption certificate: NYSC has spoken on behalf of FG – Mohammed
11th July 2018 - JUST IN: Fayose teargassed, beaten in Ado-Ekiti
11th July 2018 - Buhari signs NFIU Act, splits it from EFCC
Home / National / UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives
FAYOSE

UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives

— 11th July 2018

“I was beaten, dragged on the floor by security men, Fayose alleges

Tension is currently brewing in Ekiti State as palpable fear and anger have enveloped the people of the state after Governor Ayodele Fayose was allegedly beaten, teargassed and dragged on the floor by security operatives who had occupied the gates of the Governor’s Office since Tuesday.

That was the day when President Mohammadu Buhari led other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the state for mega rally of the party.

Posters displaying PDP candidates were reportedly torn at the Fajuyi Park and replaced with those of the APC candidate.

Governor Fayose was bandaged on the neck and hands, but managed to speak with teeming supporters who massed to the Governor’s Office to sympathise with him.

Deep into his address, Governor Fayose suddenly fainted and that further angered his supporters as they cursed and rained verbal invectives on the opposition and candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kayode Fayemi.

Trouble started when Fayose, leading thousands of supporters in a victory walk he had announced to hold in Ado-Ekiti some days ago, approached some stern-looking armed policemen to demand why they were preventing people to mass at the campaign venue in Fajuyi pavilion.

Responding, the security men allegedly tear-gassed him and many others, and shot sporadically into the air.

Alleging physical assault by the security agents, Governor Fayose said: “I  was slapped by a policeman who kicked me and shouted at me, but I want you to be strong and be of great courage do not be discouraged. This battle must be won.

“They have come to occupy our land. This is not our democracy. I pray that they will not cause 1883 in Ekiti. I call on the international community and relevant agencies that Ekiti is under siege. How can l  be a governor of Ekiti State and be manhandled like this?

“I will go back to the hospital and rest. Be resolute stand with PDP and Eleka. I am having a lot of pains but I prefer to bear this pain because of you.

“I call on international community, Nigerians that Ekiti is in trouble. They have arrested many PDP members, put them in chains and locked them away.

“Come and rescue Ekiti State. We are the majority. Ee are the party to beat. They said they have the instruction to kill me or the candidate of the party but they will fail,” he said.

Fayose was later rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the state hospital after he fainted.

When called on phone to react to the development, Police Public Relations Officer, Called Okechukwu, said he would send his reaction very soon but was yet to reply as at the time of filing this report.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 11th July 2018 at 4:33 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native who stand for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

COURT

Court jails 113 Boko Haram members

— 11th July 2018

Godwin Tsa, Abuja The special courts for the trial of terrorism-related cases has convicted and sentenced 113 Boko Haram members to jail over their involvement in acts of terrorism. The convicts, who were sentenced to various jail terms, were arraigned before the special court sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment, in Kainji, Niger State, by…

  • FAYOSE

    UPDATED: Fayose in coma, hospitalised after alleged assault by security operatives

    — 11th July 2018

    “I was beaten, dragged on the floor by security men, Fayose alleges Tension is currently brewing in Ekiti State as palpable fear and anger have enveloped the people of the state after Governor Ayodele Fayose was allegedly beaten, teargassed and dragged on the floor by security operatives who had occupied the gates of the Governor’s…

  • BURATAI

    HAPPENING NOW: Buratai unveils new Army Headquarters extension in Abuja

    — 11th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai is about now commissioning the new Army Headquarters complex in Abuja The complex located inside the Army Headquarters, was built to create office space accommodation for officers and soldiers serving in Abuja to enable them carry out routine activities and move the Nigerian Army forward…

  • FAYOSE

    Ekiti poll: Police to withdraw Fayose, Fayemi’s security aides

    — 11th July 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Deputy Inspector General of Police(DIG) Operations, Mr. Habilal Joshak, has said the security details of Very  Important Personalities (VIP), in Ekiti State, would be withdrawn, on Saturday, as part of efforts to allow for a level playing ground  during the governorship election holding on July 14. The police DIG declared  that  no …

  • ORTOM

    Based on 1999 Constitution, no governor can be impeached in one day – Ortom

    — 11th July 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that from the provisions of the 1999 Constitution as amended, it is impracticable for any state House of Assembly to impeach a governor in one day. He added that by the Constitutional provisions, the processes leading to the impeachment of a governor take no…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share