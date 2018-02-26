UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed.

The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was because the abductors were not only different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.

President Buhari said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving three University lecturers, one policewoman and nine other women rescued from the insurgents.

The President said, “This administration has been unrelenting in your rescue and freedom from your captors several months ago. I was terribly saddened by the incident of the abduction of June 20th last year and the brutal killing of six others on the spot along Damboa road, while heading for the burial of a close one in Askira Uba local government of Borno State.

“The second was the July 26th last year of the abduction of three university staff who were on official mission to explore the the possibility of the exploration of oil at the Lake Chad Basin.

“I can assure that apart from you family members, every Peace loving Nigerian prayed for your safety and wished for your early release from the hold of your abductors.

“Your rescue on the 10th of February this year was a very huge relief to me personally as well as to all Nigerians.

“Let me say that this government treasure all the human lives particularly that of its citizens and following your abductions, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safe release of every one of you and other persons under hold of the insurgents.

“While government was fully aware of the expectations of your families and the general public for their immediate freedom, the path to your freedom was painstaking and protracted. This was because the group responsible for your abduction were not only different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.”

President Buhari also promised that his administration would ensure the safe return of all those abducted by the Boko Haram sect, including the 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

President Buhari also directed the Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to issue discharge certificate to Miss Jummai Ibrahim, who was abducted during her service year and should have passed at the end of the last batch in 2017.

President Buhari said, “And I suppose the NYSC should give a certificate of discharge to the person that spent the remaining of her Service somewhere else (with abductors).”

The Director General of Department of State Service (DSS), Lawal Daura, also explained the path of negotiation was considered the safest in other not to endanger the lives of the abductees.

According to him, “Mr. President, the search of negotiations for the rescue of the victims commenced in earnest following your directives to the effect that all abducted persons use be found and rescued alive.

“However, we choose the path of negotiation because it was considered as the safest because any forceful attempt to rescue the victims could endanger their lives. These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services with support of the external elements of the group in the Diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible.

Lastly, the negotiation was also centered on the possibility of granting amnesty to those willing to surrender and ready to lay down their arms by the federal government.”

In his remarks, Dr. Solomon Nicholas Yusuf , a doctor of Geophysics, who spoke on behalf of the freed abductees, said they will not want to return to their base because of the experience.

He said, “While we were in captivity, we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us! We lost hope. Sir, you surprised us. After seven months for us in the university and eight months for the 10 ladies from Askira Uba, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.

“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope and we are excited, we thank you Sir.

“We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate of the labour of love they have shown to us.

“We also want to appreciate Nigerians for praying. We were informed that the entire nation was praying for us and we were excited and we said oh God what is this? This is love. Sir, we are grateful.