The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - JUST IN: Achuzia dies at 93
26th February 2018 - JUST IN: Civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia is dead
26th February 2018 - Respect oath of your office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari
26th February 2018 - Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state
26th February 2018 - We’ve re-positioned PDP for takeover in 2019 – Scribe
26th February 2018 - N’ Delta youths meet to forge united front
26th February 2018 - Imo NLC demands restoration of 100% salaries to workers
26th February 2018 - ECOWAS moves to empower women in rural communities
26th February 2018 - Gov. Bagudu seeks N200b investment in agriculture
Home / National / UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

— 26th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and  eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed.

The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was because the abductors were not only different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.

President Buhari said this at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, while receiving three University lecturers, one policewoman and nine other women rescued from the insurgents.

The President said, “This administration has been unrelenting in your rescue and freedom from your captors several months ago. I was terribly saddened by the incident of the abduction of June 20th last year and the brutal killing of six others on the spot along Damboa road, while heading for the burial of a close one in Askira Uba local government of Borno State.

“The second was the July 26th last year of the abduction of three university staff who were on official mission to explore the the possibility of the exploration of oil at the Lake Chad Basin.

“I can assure that apart from you family members, every Peace loving Nigerian prayed for your safety and wished for your early release from the hold of your abductors.

“Your rescue on the 10th of February this year was a very huge relief to me personally as well as to all Nigerians.

“Let me say that this government treasure all the human lives particularly that of its citizens and following your abductions, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safe release of every one of you and other persons under hold of the insurgents.

“While government was fully aware of the expectations of your families and the general public for their immediate freedom, the path to your freedom was painstaking and protracted. This was because the group responsible for your abduction were not only different but based in different locations that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.”

President Buhari also promised that his administration would ensure the safe return of all those abducted by the Boko Haram sect, including the 110 students of the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

President Buhari also directed the Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to issue discharge certificate to Miss Jummai Ibrahim, who was abducted during her service year and should have passed at the end of the last batch in 2017.

President Buhari said, “And I suppose the NYSC should give a certificate of discharge to the person that spent the remaining of her Service somewhere else (with abductors).”

The Director General of Department of State Service (DSS),  Lawal Daura, also explained the path of negotiation was considered the safest in other not to endanger the lives of the abductees.

According to him, “Mr. President, the search of negotiations for the rescue of the victims commenced in earnest following your directives to the effect that all abducted persons use be found and rescued alive.

“However, we choose the path of negotiation because it was considered as the safest because any forceful attempt to rescue the victims could endanger their lives. These negotiations took several months and the Department of State Services with support of the external elements of the group in the Diaspora and support from friendly countries and liaising with International Community of the Red Cross, made the rescue possible.

Lastly, the negotiation was also centered on the possibility of granting amnesty to those willing to surrender and ready to lay down their arms by the federal government.”

In his remarks, Dr. Solomon Nicholas Yusuf , a doctor of Geophysics, who spoke on behalf of the freed abductees, said they will not want to return to their base because of the experience.

He said, “While we were in captivity, we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us! We lost hope. Sir, you surprised us. After seven months for us in the university and eight months for the 10 ladies from Askira Uba, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.

“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope and we are excited, we thank you Sir.

“We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate of the labour of love they have shown to us.

“We also want to appreciate Nigerians for praying. We were informed that the entire nation was praying for us and we were excited and we said oh God what is this? This is love. Sir, we are grateful.

 

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees

— 26th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhamamdu Buhari has explained why it took seven months for the three university of Maiduguri lecturers and  eight months for the 10 other women, abducted by insurgents in the north east to be freed. The President, who described the road to their freedom as ‘painstaking and protracted’, disclosed that this was…

  • JUST IN: Achuzia dies at 93

    — 26th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Nigerian Civil War and Biafran veteran, Joe ‘Hannibal’ O. G. Achuzia, is dead. Achuzia was famous for having led Biafran forces during the conflict. He died this morning at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, at age 93. Details shortly. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in…

  • JUST IN: Civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia is dead

    — 26th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Reports reaching Daily Sun now indicates that civil war veteran, Joseph Achuzia, is dead. Reports say that Achuzia died, on Monday morning, at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba at 93. Detail later…   Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy…

  • Respect oath of your office, halt killings by herdsmen, Tiv youths urge Buhari

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The Tiv Youth Organizstion (TYO) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the oath of his office and the Nigerian Constitution, both in content and in spirit, and sincerely intervene to halt the killings of the Tiv people by Fulani herdsmen. President General of TYO, Timothy Hembaor, who made the call…

  • Ortom raises fresh concerns over influx of cattle in state

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised fresh alarm following the influx of cattle into the state in spite of its laws prohibiting open grazing. Ortom spoke at the Makurdi funeral site of the 73 victims buried last month following a mass murder by Fulani herdsmen. The Governor hosted the senior pastor…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share