Home / National / UPDATE: Why we demolished APC factional secretariat, by Kaduna govt.

UPDATE: Why we demolished APC factional secretariat, by Kaduna govt.

— 20th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the early Tuesday morning’s demolition of a building housing the Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi faction of the All Progressives Congress by agents of the Kaduna State Government, a officials of the state government have confirmed that the demolition was carried out by the Kaduna State Urban and Property Development Agency (KASUPDA).

Director-General of Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Ibrahim Husseini said the demolition of the property has no political undertone saying KAPSUDA is currently undertaking operations across Kaduna metropolis in compliance with its mandate.

The official said the property was allocated for residential purposes and not for political activities.

Another source said that the property was demolished because the senator has not renewed his grand rent running into millions for 8 consecutive years.

According to KADGIS boss, “this morning a building on 11B Sambo Close was removed for flagrant violations of land use and non-payment of ground rent since 2010. This illegal violation of use had begun to distress neighbours who were being forced to endure an influx of thugs and blockage of the road.

“KADGIS issued a revocation notice of statutory right of occupancy No. KD. 16712, that covers 11b Sambo Close in the Ungwan Rimi area. The appropriate notice of revocation was delivered at 28 Inuwa Wada Road, the registered address of the company that held the title to the property. The notice was also delivered to the building in question, and sent by post to the registered address of the previous title holder.

“The land has now been allocated to KASUPDA for the purpose of developing and maintaining a public park that will provide a green area and a serene place for recreation in that residential neighbourhood.

“KADGIS wishes to remind all title owners to be fastidious in complying with the terms of their allocation. The purpose of allocation of land cannot be wilfully altered; neither can title holders lawfully neglect to pay their ground rents.

“Since 2016, the government has been taking action on various land related matters, including revoking all undeveloped land titles in the state and directed that all abandoned buildings be developed within three months of the notice.

“The Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), as the government agency charged with ultimate responsibility on land matters in Kaduna State, calls for the utmost cooperation by the public with all our agencies”, he said.

