Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Headquarters has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye, by operatives of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), in Abuja.

Daily Sun gathered that Sen. Melaye, who is now in custody of the operatives facility located opposite the old CBN junction along the Area 1 Expressway, may be arraigned in court shortly.

Sources at the Police Headquarters, but who do not want to be named, said the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has directed the Force Public Relations department to issue a statement to that effect which is being expected any moment from now.

Details later…