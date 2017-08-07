UPDATE:  Ozubulu monarch finds his voice, refutes reason for attack

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The traditional ruler of Ozoubulu Obi Fidelix Nnandi Oruche yesterday condemned the attack of his subjects who went to worship at St Philips Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozoubulu.

He described the incident as callous, wicked inhuman and cowardly. He said that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must not go unpunished.

The visibly worried and sad traditional ruler said that government and the security agents must fish out those behind the killing to be punished accordingly.

He noted that it was sacrilegious for anybody no matter any provocation to go into the church and attack innocent worshippers who went to pray to their God.

Obi Oruche said that his community is known for peace and has not witnessed such a wicked act before. He maintained that the community deserved to be pacified, if only the perpetrators of the act were arrested and prosecuted by the security agents to serve as deterrent to others who might want to involve in such violent act.

The traditional ruler, however, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and thanked the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his promise to offset the survivors’ hospital bills.

On alleged business disagreement involving their sons living in South Africa that might have led to the incident as also claimed by the police, he said that people should be careful the way they make negative comments about Ozubulu.

“How can anybody be talking about business transaction disagreement when people were shot and killed while worshiping in the church. We should focus our attention on the deceased and wounded first, catch the killers and later, we discuss what must have brought about the incident.