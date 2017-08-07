The Sun News
Home / Cover / UPDATE:  Ozubulu monarch finds his voice, refutes reason for attack

UPDATE:  Ozubulu monarch finds his voice, refutes reason for attack

— 7th August 2017

From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The traditional ruler of Ozoubulu Obi Fidelix Nnandi Oruche yesterday condemned the attack of his subjects who went to worship at St Philips Catholic Church, Amakwa Ozoubulu.

He described the incident as callous, wicked inhuman and cowardly. He said that the perpetrators of the dastardly act must not go unpunished.

The visibly worried and sad traditional ruler said that government and the security agents must fish out those behind the killing to be punished accordingly.

He noted that it was sacrilegious for anybody no matter any provocation to go into the church and attack innocent worshippers who went to pray to their God.

Obi Oruche said that his community is known for peace and has not witnessed such a wicked act before. He maintained that the community deserved to be pacified, if only the perpetrators of the act were arrested and prosecuted by the security agents to serve as deterrent to others who might want to involve in such violent act.

The traditional ruler, however, condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and thanked the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano for his promise to offset the survivors’ hospital bills.

On alleged business disagreement involving their sons living in South Africa that might have led to the incident as also claimed by the police, he said that people should be careful the way they make negative comments about Ozubulu.

“How can anybody be talking about business transaction disagreement when people were shot and killed while worshiping in the church. We should focus our attention on the deceased and wounded first, catch the killers and later, we discuss what must have brought about the incident.

  1. Kabiyeze 7th August 2017 at 10:26 pm
    Reply

    Let the truth for the attack and the accurate number of victims be released. Let the real perpetrators be arrested and the truth will come out. I think the Police is too quick in concluding. If the business deal angle is analysed, what is the motivation rational in killing several other people given that they have killed the target’s father, which might be adduced as a retaliatory action for whatever business disageement. Were those killed fighting them, or threatening, or preventing them? Nigerians will hold the Police and the governor by their words that the perpetrators would be fished out.

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 8th August 2017 at 9:28 am
    Reply

    Jumping into the conclusion without a clear and intelligent-evidence finding report on what really happened, is unprofessional security approach, especially as it is being professionally practiced globally!

    There is a picture of the said one of the drugs dealers, which was claimed to have single-handledly built a Church and handed over to the Nnewi Catholic Diocese, in celebration of his 35th years birthday last year, and had Governor Obiano with the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, in full attendance of the commissioning of the road he constructed in celebration of his 36th birthday this year, in circulation, after the police report was released on the mindless killing inside the Church at Ozubulu in the morning mass worship on Sunday 6th of August 2017!

    The question is, what is really going on?

