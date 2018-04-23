The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest
23rd April 2018 - Octogenarian runs over sister, causes $61,000 damage in Germany
23rd April 2018 - IS beheads 3 brothers in Afghanistan
23rd April 2018 - Researchers develop early warning systems for 4 cancer
23rd April 2018 - French President Macron urges Trump to protect Iran nuclear deal
23rd April 2018 - Prince William’s wife, Kate in hospital in labour
23rd April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand southern governor from political parties
23rd April 2018 - Iran bans bitcoin, cryptocurrencies
23rd April 2018 - S’ Korean, Vietnamese defense chiefs sign deal on closer cooperation
23rd April 2018 - Israel denies killing Palestinian scientist in Malaysia
Home / National / UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

— 23rd April 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

Spokesman of the Service, Mr. Sunday Jamea, said in Abuja that Sen. Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”.

The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi West, announced the arrest on his Twitter handle at 7:32 a.m.

“I have just been arrested at the international wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on my way to Morocco for an official engagement sponsored by the Federal Government after checking in,” he tweeted.

The police recently declared Melaye wanted after he was accused of supplying arms to some murder suspects, who allegedly implicated him.

The senator denies the allegations, which he describes as politically-motivated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UPDATE: NIS confirms Dino Melaye’s arrest

— 23rd April 2018

NAN The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning. Spokesman of the Service, Mr. Sunday Jamea, said in Abuja that Sen. Melaye was arrested by Immigration officials “based on instruction”. The confirmation came hours after the senator, who represents Kogi…

  • Researchers develop early warning systems for 4 cancer

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN Swiss scientists have developed an early warning system for four most common types of cancer, so that a visible mole will appear on the skin should a tumor develop. According to a press release from Zurich Federal Institute of Technology (ETHZ), in the research, which has been published in U.S. medical journal Science Translational…

  • EKITI monarchs

    Ekiti guber: Monarchs demand southern governor from political parties

    — 23rd April 2018

    Traditional monarchs in Ekiti State have demanded that political parties must ensure they field a candidate from Ekiti South for the July 14 governorship election in the state. They advised political parties to ensure they produced a candidate from the south in their primaries ahead of the main election in order to get their full…

  • DIASPORA Nigerians

    Diaspora Nigerians send $22b home

    — 23rd April 2018

    NAN Diaspora Nigerians wired $22 billion home in 2017, an African record and the fifth largest remittance by immigrants, according to the World Bank. Egypt received $20 billion from its  citizens abroad, according to figures published by the bank today. The World Bank said payments  from immigrants back to their home countries rebounded to reach…

  • Saraki visits female Sergeant-At-Arms injured by Senate invaders

    — 23rd April 2018

    Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, visited a female Sergeant-At-Arms, Mrs. Sandra Davou, injured on Wednesday as she and her colleagues struggled to stop thugs who invaded the Senate and stole its mace. According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the President of the Senate, Sanni Onogu, in Abuja, Mrs. Davou…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share