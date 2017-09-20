The Sun News
Home / National / UPDATE: JOHESU begins indefinite strike midnight Wednesday

UPDATE: JOHESU begins indefinite strike midnight Wednesday

— 20th September 2017

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

The National Association of Joint Health Sector Unions ( JOHESU), on Wednesday, called out its members nationwide on an indefinite strike, alleging Federal Government’s failure to accede to their demands.

National chairman JOHESU, Comrade Biobeleye Joy Josiah, stated this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the national executives  meeting of the association held at Nurses House, Ilorin.

He stated that ” you are all aware of our various demand freely entered into by the federal government during the 2009 and 2012 collectively bargained agreements which had not been met.

” Series of MOUs, Agreement s and court cases which JOHESU and its member unions won at National Industrial Court of Nigeria, ( NICN) were implemented for our members while court judgements on skipping was implemented for medical Doctors who were never a part of the struggle nor court proceedings. While those of us  who are original beneficiaries had been neglected. JOHESU has been patient with the Federal Government since 2912, and series of ultimatums were issued to draw the attention of Government to our plight but with no commensurate response from Federal Government, instead,our demands were either outrightly jettisoned, treated with disdain, intimidated with court action and the quick application of no work, no pay.

” On August 14 2017, a 30- day ultimatum was issued to the Federal Government which expired on September, 132017, to further draw attention of Government to our demands without any meaningful response.JOHESU further issued another seven days final ultimatum on Thursday, 14th September, 2017 to again draw attention of Government to our struggle but with this final seven days ultimatum, nothing meaningful has been achieved.

This lackadaisical attitude of Government has necessitated the resolve of JOHESU to call out all our members nationwide to withdraw their services and stay at home with effect from midnight of Wednesday, 20th September, 2017 even after waiting patiently till this hour on the approval for adjustment of CONHESS. However, rallies and meetings should be held at all hospital premises every other day.

” We once again appeal to federal government to tow path of honour and implement all agreement s, MOUs, and court judgements while we urge our members at the Tertiary Health level to make the strike total, and comprehensive”, he said.

Comrade Joy Josiah disclosed that in the event that no appreciable response is received from Government within 15  days of commencement of the strike by the Federal Tertiary Health institutions,all members in States and Local Government s nationwide are directed to join the action by September 28,2017.

He called upon well meaning Nigerians to put pressure on the Government to accede to our demands,while we appeal to Nigerian masses to bear with us in this struggle to improve healthcare services in Nigeria.

