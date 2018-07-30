UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.

Following the impeachment of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State, on Monday, by the state’s House of Assembly, Governor Rochas Okorocha, same day, nominated his Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze, as his new deputy.

Ekenze has, however, been reportedly cleared by the Assembly same Monday.

Majority leader of the House, Lugard Osuji, had confirmed Ekenze’s nomination to reporters thus: “The House has received a nomination letter from the governor for the replacement of the impeached deputy governor.

READ ALSO: ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation

“The Head of service, Callistus Ekenze, was nominated by the governor.

“His nomination has been cleared by the House unanimously. We are only waiting for his swearing-in ceremony.”

Details later…