The Sun News
Latest
13th February 2018 - UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff
13th February 2018 - No Lass Fever outbreak in Osun, state urges calm
13th February 2018 - I won’t enact Anti-Open Grazing law in Nasarawa – Gov. Al-Makura
13th February 2018 - Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check
13th February 2018 - Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow
13th February 2018 - Kwankwaso plans to control me from outside – Ganduje
13th February 2018 - 2Baba visits The Sun offices
13th February 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari, Tinubu in secret meeting, as Gen. Abdulsalami also visits
13th February 2018 - Niger Assembly dissolves all 25 LG councils
13th February 2018 - JUST IN: Osinbajo in Kogi for Economic Summit
Home / National / UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff

UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff

— 13th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Facts have emerged as to how suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Tuesday, invaded the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill workers there.

It was gathered that the herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to the staff of the Council.

Daily Sun was reliably informed that the herdsmen brandished various weapons including cutlasses, knives, charms and axes, among others.

The invasion of the herders disrupted the official activities at the council secretariat along Ilesa Road, in Akure, the state capital, including marriage ceremonies going on at the Council’s Registry.

Some staff of the council were driven out of their offices one by one by the herders who allegedly threatened to kill anyone who looked into their eyes.

Sources said trouble started when a worker in the council warned a herder to take his cattle away from the council’s Agric Department vegetable farm, located behind the secretariat.

The herder, a boy of about eight years, reportedly ignored the warning and allowed the cows to feed on the vegetables in the farm.

It was also gathered that the local government worker reportedly moved to the boy and when attempting to make him direct the cows off the farm, the boy fell down.

It was further said that another older herder, suspected to be the father of the boy, who was coming behind and saw what transpired, pulled out a sword and engaged the local government worker.

It was learnt that the council worker, who also had a cutlass in his hand, engaged the herder and in the ensuing melee, the herder was injured.

The injured Fulani herdsman was said to have mobilised over 30 of his colleagues who stormed the Local Government secretariat and chased out the workers from office.

The herdsmen also reportedly went to the secretariat’s Registry and sent away couples who were holding marriage ceremonies.

Caretaker Chairman of Akure South Local Government Area, Mrs. Margaret Atere, described the situation as ‘fearful’ and called for prompt security action.

It was gathered that workers in the council had fled their respective offices and vowed not to return until their safety could be guaranteed.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Gbenga Adeyanju, who led men of his command to the secretariat to assess the situation, said normalcy had returned to the secretariat.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UPDATE: How herdsmen sacked Ondo Council Secretariat, staff

— 13th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Facts have emerged as to how suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Tuesday, invaded the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State and threatened to kill workers there. It was gathered that the herdsmen, numbering over 30, reportedly stormed the council secretariat in the afternoon and vandalised some valuables belonging to…

  • No Lass Fever outbreak in Osun, state urges calm

    — 13th February 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State Government has refuted rumours of the outbreak of Lassa Fever in the state and asked residents not to panic. It did however confirm the isolated death of a patient from a neighbouring state, who had died at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH). Commissioner for Information and Strategy,…

  • I won’t enact Anti-Open Grazing law in Nasarawa – Gov. Al-Makura

    — 13th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has said that his administration would not enact Anti-Open Grazing law in the state, insisting that Nigeria belonged to everybody. Governor Al-Makura stated this, on Tuesday, at the Government House, Lafia, while receiving skills acquisition items from the National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internal…

  • Excess charges: Enugu Assembly urges FG, CBN to put commercial banks in check

    — 13th February 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Enugu State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, called on the Federal Government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and other financial regulatory institutions to prevail on commercial banks to stop excess charges on the customers. The Assembly decried the action of the commercial banks who impose unwarranted charges on customers in…

  • Police allegedly kill one in C’ River over dead cow

    — 13th February 2018

    Judex Okoro,  Calabar Palpable tension has gripped Itigidi community of Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State following alleged murder of a community leader and mortician, Mr. Isong Nkanu. Nkanu,  a.k.a” Isong No Joke,” was allegedly killed by the Nigerian Police, on Monday, when the youths went to Police Station in the community, to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share