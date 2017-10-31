The Sun News
Home / National / UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson

UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson

— 31st October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Kidnappers of a nurse identified as Ephraim Ajuji, working at a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, are now demanding for N10 million as ramson.

Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday.

Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the attack, said the kidnappers called at around 7:00a.m on Tuesday to give their demands.

She said the kidnappers threatened to kill their father if the ramson was not paid.

According to Mary, when the kidnappers came for her father, they first struggled to get hold of him during which she sustained a cut on her head.

“They collected my phone, that of my father and mother. They later left behind that of my father saying they will communicate with us through it, ” she said.

Share

UPDATE: Gombe nurse abductors demand N10 ramson

— 31st October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Kidnappers of a nurse identified as Ephraim Ajuji, working at a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, are now demanding for N10 million as ramson. Daughter of the victim, Mary Ephraim, disclosed this to journalists, on Tuesday. Mary, 18, who sustained a machete cut on her head from the…

