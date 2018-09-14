– The Sun News
Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources
kemi adeosun

Update: Finance Minister Adeosun resigns — Sources

— 14th September 2018

NAN

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has resigned as a member of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Although the presidency was unable to confirm the resignation, sources, however , confirmed her resignation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

She was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in November 2015.



Before her appointment, Adeosun worked as Accounting Assistant at the British Telecom Company , London from 1989 to 1990 and Senior Audit Officer at Goodman Jones, London from 1996 to 2000.

Adeosun, whose resignation was connected to an alleged NYSC certificate scandal, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of East London and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Financial Management from the University of London.

Adeosun was also a Commissioner for Finance in Ogun between 2011 and 2015.

1 Comment

  Aminu Baba 14th September 2018 at 5:34 pm
    

    A CANDLE FOR THE BEAUTIFUL KEMI ADEOSUN

    Two different times and two different strokes: At one time a minister committed extortion and mass murder of scores of hungry students, looking for immigration jobs at an Abuja stadium. He stayed kampe and nothing happen. Another one squandered billions of the nations hard earned revenue on hiring chartered planes for vanity trips, squandered yet another handsome billion dollars on Oil stealing contracts in connivance with Omokore and her boy friend. She not only kampeyed on her seat jeje, she was promoted to OPEC Chair. Another era in which an incestuous Oga-at-the top personally confessed squandered $3b on fictitious road projects, not only stayed on his Job but also retained his chairmanship of the board of trustees of Eiye Party of Nigeria, until he became too old for anything. Prior to this epoc-making era, we only hear of voluntary resignation of public officials in the lands across the two Oceans. Armed Robbers godfather, Saraki and his IPOB comrade; Ekwemamadu, are not only Kampeying but enjoying paid holiday from the purses of Nigerians. Nothing happens. But just imagine that with how they would allow us sleep over a young intelligent and highly competent lady who was MERELY accused of possession the wrong NYSC exemption certificate! No wonder PDPigs and their thieving profligate misleading gang of bandits so easily rode roughshod on the shoulders of gullible and direction-less Nigerians to no where for over 30 years. Just three years of purposeful leadership has agitated these antiprogressive loafers to hysteric levels. You now see why they hate HISTORY!

