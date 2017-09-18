UPDATE: Dozen feared killed in Borno bombing

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

About a dozen of people may have been killed in suicide bombing in a remote community in Borno State.

Three suicide bombers suspected to be Boko Haram members, while attempting to move into a group of people at Mashimari village in Konduga Local Government Area, detonated their explosives, sources said.

About 12 people may have been killed and many injured, a member of Civilian JTF who did not want his name in print told The Sun.

The bomb attack which occurred at about 9:00a.m., on Monday, was not reported in Maiduguri, Borno capital, some 35 kilometres away until midday due to lack of telephone services. Boko Haram has destroyed nearly all the telecoms facilities in the area in the heat of the insurgency in 2014.

Chairman State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ahmed Satomi confirmed the incident. He however said I cannot give details as aid workers from the agency were still carrying out rescue operation as at press time.