Melaye FCT

UPDATE: Dino Melaye not in our custody -FCT Police

— 23rd April 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied knowledge of the arrest of Sen. Dino Melaye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday morning.

The FCT police command has also said that the embattled senator was not in its custody.

Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in an interview, said the Abuja interns airport where the senator was arrested is not under the jurisdiction of the command.

Manzah, when contacted to know about the whereabout of Dino, whose arrest went viral on social media, said “The FCT Command of the Nigeria Police is not aware of the arrest of any senator”

Said he, “No arrest of any senator has been made in our command.

”Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport is not within our command. So, any arrest there could not have been carried out by our men”. Mamzah, maintained.

Efforts to get the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Jimoh Moshood, to speak on the matter proved abortive as the police spokesman was said to be away in China on official engagement.

His deputy, Aremu Adediran, could not be reached for comment as several calls to his mobile telephone were not answered at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

 

