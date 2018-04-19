The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel
19th April 2018 - Former Katsina Gov. Shema to be arraigned on N5.77b laundering charge
19th April 2018 - Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm
19th April 2018 - Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths
19th April 2018 - Gombe launches peace roadmap, premiers film on women, security
19th April 2018 - Bauchi patients groan as ATBUTH joins health union strike
19th April 2018 - “Mischief makers” twist President’s comment on Nigerian youths – Adesina
19th April 2018 - Group accuses political parties of complicity in underage voting
19th April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: African Land Forces Summit closing ceremony
19th April 2018 - Sex-for-marks: OAU suspends Professor Akindele indefinitely
Home / National / Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel
e-NAPS UPDATE (photo credit: Toks David)

Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel

— 19th April 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

Personnel of the Nigerian Army who fail to update their data with the Electronic Nigerian Army Pay System (e-NAPS) would be delisted as a member of the force, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has warned.

Handing down the warning at the flag-off of the 81 Division E-NAPS database update for 2018, the Army Chief told personnel of the force that they must take the database update serious as it will have a direct impact on their emoluments.

According to Buratai, “failure to update may result in nonpayment of salaries; as such personnel would be deemed non-existent and the name deleted from the existing database.”

The Army Chief, represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Enobong Udoh, said that the Army’s biometric enrollment exercise provides personnel data for the electronic Nigerian Army pay System (e-NAPS)

e-NAPS, he said, has greatly enhanced salary administration in the force by providing adequate timing and accurate information for pay administration.

The programme has facilitated planning, budgeting and personnel management in the Nigerian Army as it is online real time.

He said that the Nigerian Army Finance Corps continues to strive to maintain a robust biometric database for eNAPs and to safeguard its integrity.

The data updates were necessary, the Army Chief said, given that the force is preparing for migration to the integrated personnel payroll information system (IPPIS).

The migration is in compliance with Federal Government directives, explaining that the IPPIS is a platform for the central administration of salaries for all Federal employees.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

e-NAPS UPDATE (photo credit: Toks David)

Update your data now or be delisted, Army warns personnel

— 19th April 2018

Philip Nwosu, Lagos Personnel of the Nigerian Army who fail to update their data with the Electronic Nigerian Army Pay System (e-NAPS) would be delisted as a member of the force, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai has warned. Handing down the warning at the flag-off of the 81 Division E-NAPS database update…

  • Shema Money LAUNDERING arraignment

    Former Katsina Gov. Shema to be arraigned on N5.77b laundering charge

    — 19th April 2018

    Desmond Mgboh, Kano The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has perfected arrangements to arraign the former Governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Shema, before a Federal High Court sitting in Katsina. An anonymous source at the Kano Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, disclosed to the Daily Sun that the…

  • FRESH ATTACKS Plateau Bokkos community

    Plateau: Fearing fresh attack, Bokkos community can’t farm

    — 19th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A Ron/Kulere community in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State has raised alarm about its members not being able to participate in this year farming season due to threats of a fresh attack by herdsmen in the sacked communities. Spokesman of the community, Mr Makut Macham, disclosed this on Thursday during…

  • Buhari youth comment LAMIDO campaign condemns

    Lamido campaign condemns President’s comment on Nigerian youths

    — 19th April 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna. The North West zonal office of the Sule Lamido for President 2019 Campaign Organisation on Thursday condemned a statement by President Muhammadu Buhari indicating that Nigerian youths are not willing to work and expect free handouts. Zonal Coordinator of the Campaign Organization, Hon. Sani Liti, while speaking with journalists in Kaduna, said…

  • Gombe launches peace roadmap, premiers film on women, security

    — 19th April 2018

    Ali Abare, Gombe Gombe State has launched its peace architecture report as well as premièred short films and documentary on women, peace and security. This is in line with the UN Women’s programme aimed at promoting women’s engagement in peace and security in the northern part of the country. The state Peace Architecture Report was…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share