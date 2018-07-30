Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Some members of the Benue State House of Assembly led by the impeached Speaker, Terkmbi Ikyange, said they had commenced impeachment process against Governor Samuel Ortom of the state over alleged embezzlement of local funds to the tune of N33 billion, non performance and other sundry issues.

Ikyange, in a chat with newsmen, on Monday, disclosed further that 12 members of the Assembly reconvened at the Assembly Chambers to suspended 15 members from the Uba-led faction.

Recall that 22 members of the House, last week, at an emergency seating, impeached Ikyange along with other principal officers of the Assembly and elected member representing Kyaan Constituency, Titus Uba as new Speaker.

Daily Sun gathered that on getting wind of a planned move to impeach the governor, some youths were said to have besieged the Assembly as early as 5am apparently to prevent the move.

The development led to armed security operatives with armored tank storming the area to cordon off the Assembly.

At the time of filing this report, the Uba-led faction has reconvened and were holding plenary at the old banquet hall of Government House in Makurdi.

