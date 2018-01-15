The Sun News
Latest
15th January 2018 - I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures
15th January 2018 - 12 000 flee as Philippines warns of volcano eruption
15th January 2018 - World one step away from nuclear war, Pope warns
15th January 2018 - Saudi Arabia to reopen luxury hotel used as prison during corruption purge
15th January 2018 - Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors
15th January 2018 - Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion
15th January 2018 - Sri Lanka reimposes women alcohol ban… 2 days after it was lifted
15th January 2018 - Chinese firms, others owing us over N4b IGR- Kebbi govt.
15th January 2018 - Police arrest 59 suspects over Wadata crisis in Benue
15th January 2018 - Insurgency: UNICEF provides uniform, bags to 12, 000 pupils in Adamawa
Home / Cover / National / UPDATE: 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ends in Abuja

UPDATE: 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ends in Abuja

— 15th January 2018

….Buhari, Osibanjo, Saraki, others lay wreath at National Cenotaph

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebrations has ended with the wreath-laying ceremony led by president Muhammadu Buhari at the National Cenotaph, in Abuja.

The ceremony jad kicked off at about 10:00, on Monday morning, with the arrival of the President, escorted by the pipers band from the Guards Brigade, and received by the commander of the Brigade, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes by Director, Chaplain services of the Nigerian Air Force, Wing Commander Kwase, and Director, Islamic services of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Mustapha, who also prayed for the peace, stability of the country.

Thereafter, President Buhari  took the lead to lay the first wreath, followed by the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, Senate president Bukola Saraki, Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and the Chief Justice of Nigerian, Walter Onnoghen.

Others, who also took part in the wreath-laying ceremony, were Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, his Federal Capital Territory counterpart, Musa Bello, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of army staff, a Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Etete-Ibas, Chief of Air staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris, Dean of Diplomat Corps and Cameroonian ambassador to Nigeria.

The climax of the occasion was the laying of wreath by Mrs. Mary Alechenu, widow of a deceased soldier killed by the Boko Haram terrorists in the North East in 2015.

Popularly known as the youngest widow in the barracks, Mrs. Alechenu, who was said to have been pregnant when her husband was killed, gave birth to her son eight months after.

There were also a minute silence to honour the fallen heroes, firing of the volley, signing of the anniversary register by the president, who later released some pigeons signifying peace, hope and unity for Nigeria.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

2 Comments

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2018 at 11:59 am
    Reply

    The so-called armed forces are brainwashed illiterate fools used by fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria to keep their Political Control over this territory of the natives- it is over. They are brainwashed by telling them they are neutral politically, at the same time use them to keep fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- it is over. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th January 2018 at 12:07 pm
    Reply

    The only legitimate military, police etc. are the ones under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, for the natives existence in 21st century world- which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I won’t shield any criminal – Buhari assures

— 15th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the leadership of Benue State that he would not shield or protect any criminal who maimed and killed the people in any part of the state and the entire country. This was even as he has ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to arrest…

  • Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors

    — 15th January 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja. The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and…

  • Kebbi govt. donates N20m to Nigerian Legion

    — 15th January 2018

    …Task them to fight insurgents Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has charged members of the Nigerian Legions to help Nigeria to fight insurgents just as he donated the sum of N20 million to the state chapter of Nigerian legion as part of its contribution to commemorate 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day…

  • Chinese firms, others owing us over N4b IGR- Kebbi govt.

    — 15th January 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi state Government, on Monday, lamented that the Chinese Mining Company, operating in Fakai and Bagudo Local Government Areas of the state and other domestic business entrepreneurs were owing it about N4 billion in taxes, which is supposed to be part the state ‘s  N7 billion Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) monthly….

  • Police arrest 59 suspects over Wadata crisis in Benue

    — 15th January 2018

    NAN The Benue Police Command said it has arrested 59 persons in connection with the recent cult-related crises in some parts of Makurdi, the state capital. Several people were injured and property worth millions of Naira destroyed during the crisis. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, made the disclosure…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share