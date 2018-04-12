The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG
12th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity
12th April 2018 - ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour
12th April 2018 - Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby
12th April 2018 - Achuzia: Why I’ll keep venerating my father – Son
12th April 2018 - 16 Corps members abscond during service in Sokoto
12th April 2018 - Benue govt. withdraws suit against Tsav
12th April 2018 - Police arrest suspects threatening kidnap of oil company expat staff
12th April 2018 - PDP, APC, APGA lose 1,000 members to NNPP in Nasarawa
12th April 2018 - PSC staff protest, frown at choice of ex-police chiefs as Chairs
Home / National / UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG
TOURISM Lagos

UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG

— 12th April 2018

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that it has concluded plans to use its hosting right of the 61st edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)/ Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting to showcase the culture and tourism potentials of Lagos and Nigeria in general.  

Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode at the Lagos House, Alausa in Ikeja.

He said Lagos would play a significant role in the success of the meeting considering its economic position in Nigeria and also as a foremost tourism city.

He said though the UNWTO/CAF Meeting would hold in Abuja from June 4th to 6th, 2018, a major part of the event, tagged Technical Visit, would be held at the Eko Atlantic City, adding that the decision to hold the visit in Lagos was strategic and pivotal to the overall success of the programme.

According to the minister, “The choice is not an accident. It is designed to showcase to the world a city that promises to be a tourism haven, with the largest shopping mall in sub-Saharan Africa and a city which also boasts of vast amenities for entertainment, such as food courts, cinemas and playgrounds, an ample parking space and a canal that can be used for water transportation and water sports,” Mohammed said.

He said during the day-long Technical Visit, Governor Ambode would also play host to top executives of the UNWTO, African Tourism Ministers and a select group of local and international media, saying that it would be the major highlight of the meeting and that Lagos was better positioned to host it.

“The meeting will give Nigeria the opportunity to showcase itself to the world especially in the area of its culture and tourism and of course, we have a lot to showcase; our tourism attractions, our rich culture, as well as our music and films which have take the world by storm”.

The Minister said the UNWTO, a leading international organisation for tourism with a global membership of 158 members and over 500 Affiliate members unanimously gave Nigeria the hosting right for the Meeting during its 59th Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in April 2017, noting that it was a reflection of the growing positive perception of Nigeria by the international community.

He said the Meeting, which has the theme “Tourism Statistics: A Catalyst For Development”, would be attended by mostly delegates drawn from the 51 member states of the Commission for Africa, the Executives of UNWTO, International Organisations, local and international media as well as experts and stakeholders from the public and private sector.

Thanking the Governor for the strong support so far towards the success of the meeting, the Minister commended the move by the State Government to hold a Tourism Summit on Monday, saying that the development was in line with the Federal Government’s quest to make Nigeria a top tourism destination in Africa.

“We will not only be participating at the summit, we will also be making a presentation that showcases Nigeria as the preferred destination for tourists”, he said.

Responding Governor Ambode said the State Government was pleased to support moves by the Federal Government to preserve the rich culture and heritage of the nation, adding that his administration was also working hard to make the State the tourism hub of Africa.

“So, we are in tandem with your vision and aspirations to make sure that we tell Nigerians the way our story was and the way our story is and also be able to tell outsiders who we are and who we want to be. So, for me it’s a no brainer that I need to support you because this is also in line with what we believe strongly that Nigerians ought to do.

“In the last three years, we have tried as much as possible to promote our heritage and also promote our languages. We do not want a situation where the Nigerian culture which is so rich and diverse will become extinct and that is why we must do everything in our own capacity to ensure that everything that the Federal Government is doing through the Ministry of Information and Culture, in bringing the unity of Nigerian together, is supported by this government,” Governor Ambode said.

Pledging the support of the State Government for the success of the UNWTO/CAF Meeting, Governor Ambode assured that his administration would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure that would attract tourists to the State.

We want to showcase Lagos as a tourist State; our drive is to make Lagos the tourist hub of Africa; we are getting near it; we are providing tourism infrastructure and you could see because tourism is not so much about what you see; it’s about the infrastructure that makes it to happen – the roads, the airport, the ease of doing business, the warmth and then the strength of the people because there is so much energy in the spirit of Lagos,” the Governor said.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

TOURISM Lagos

UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG

— 12th April 2018

The Federal Government, on Thursday, said that it has concluded plans to use its hosting right of the 61st edition of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO)/ Commission for Africa (CAF) Meeting to showcase the culture and tourism potentials of Lagos and Nigeria in general.   Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, disclosed…

  • CROWN Okorocha

    Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity

    — 12th April 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, on Wednesday, performed a ground – breaking ceremony of the Chosen Crown University at Mgbidi to herald the building of the institution owned by the Lord’ Chosen Charismatic Revival Church. He noted that by locating the University in the state, Pastor Muoka has responded to his…

  • MERGER ADP

    ADP attacks SDP, Falae over merger rumour

    — 12th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Action Democratic Party (ADP), on Thursday, attacked the leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for allegedly spreading a merger rumour. ADP insists that never a time did it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the SDP ahead of the 2019 general election. The party also disclaimed one Dr. Emmanuel Onucheyo who…

  • Baby DROWNED Benin City

    Police in Edo investigate case of drowned 8-month-old baby

    — 12th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin Operatives of the Edo State Police Command are investigating how an eight-month old baby boy, identified as Abdulaziz, drowned in a drum of water in Benin City. The baby was reportedly found dead inside a four-feet drum of water in the early hours of Wednesday at number 53, Obakhavbaye street in Benin City, the Edo State…

  • ACHUZIA VENERATING

    Achuzia: Why I’ll keep venerating my father – Son

    — 12th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba One of the children of the late Biafran hero and civil war veteran, Col. Joseph ‘Hannibal’ Achuzia, Simeon, on Thursday, said he would continue to venerate his father for providing direction to all his children and those around him. Simeon spoke, in Asaba, while giving a vote of thanks during a Day…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share