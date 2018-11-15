A thorough inspection of Atiku’s persona would easily reveal a man of principled integrity, detribalized, broad-minded, entrepreneurially shrewd

Chris Nonyelum

At this point in the political evolution of our country, Nigerians are searching for a broad-minded leader who can restructure the system and redress the perennial feelings of injustice and marginalization pervading the polity. The resultant effect of this pervasive feeling on the psyche of the average Nigerian has been constant recourse to and identification with the caprices of one’s ethnic agenda rather than a sense of patriotism in which a common national interest is advanced and cherished above anything else. The burning social, political and economic issues of the day hinge on agitations for structural reengineering of the polity. And yet certain centrifugal forces are working at cross purposes with the interests of Nigerians, intent on scuttling the process of enthroning true federalism in the system. This subsisting injustice has now been brought to tragic proportions.

The Nigerian federal system requires a major restructuring in order to avert continued incidences of violence, mutual mistrust, economic instability and mounting ethnic tensions. Atiku Abubakar has promised to create ‘an inspiring vision of the future’ by his willingness to restructure the Nigerian state. Considering the hypocrisies that have characterized governance in Nigeria, it will only that a very courageous and insightful leader, with a clear vision and the ability to create sustainable value to talk about restructuring the country. Atiku seems to possess all the qualities needed in a transformational leader. He is self-actualized, firm, decisive, focused and not easily disoriented. He radiates an aura of universal acceptability from all strata of the Nigerian society in all its hues and colorations.

The Atiku’s persona remains consistent, without a shade of capriciousness. Nigerians are familiar with his antecedents and not worried about character transformation and metamorphosis as was the case when the issue of Buhari’s ‘personality change’ was a source of great concerns to most Nigerians. However, a thorough inspection of Atiku’s persona would easily reveal a man of principled integrity, detribalized, broad-minded, entrepreneurially shrewd, a human capacity builder, politically sagacious, distinguished achiever, focused, proactive in his endeavors and passionate about reengineering the Nigerian state where equity, fairness and justice would be extended to all irrespective of ethnic and religious cleavages or inclinations.