Akinjobi agreed with Adekola’s submission on the cause of the gridlock. He lamented that they spend between three and six days before getting to the depot. “And sometimes, we may also be delayed for some days inside the depot due to one reason or the other,” he said. Confronted with the insinuation that most depots lack adequate space to accommodate the tankers that want to load petrol, he said: “There is space for tankers to park inside. The problem with this road is not because of the tankers; it is the container people that are causing all these troubles. You see that as we arrange our tankers, we are moving but these containers don’t move; they are where they are because they just park anyhow. They are the ones that block the road and they are all heading to the port. I also heard that inside the port is already blocked because where they used to park has been sold and the new owners don’t want them to continue parking there. That is part of the reason,” he said. Although he agreed that depots might not be able to take all the waiting tankers, as some could barely contain 50 tankers, he still did not believe that the unending gridlock was caused by shortage of space in the tank farms. When our correspondent entered one of the tank farms, the compound was large, with trucks in two rows waiting for the loading operation to start. Although there could still be a third line, one of the security guards, who identified himself as James, told our correspondent that the space was reserved for people to move around the premises. This reporter was not allowed to go round the premises to know the number of tankers on the queue but, according to the security guard, more than 40 tankers were allowed inside at a time while the rest queued outside waiting for their turn.

“But, when loading starts, about 100 trucks could be loading at the same time,” he said. Container driver speaks In what appeared like admission of complicity in the drama, one of the truck drivers, who gave his name as Chike, agreed that the road was bad, but he also said that they were stopped from parking inside the wharf, where they used to park: “The problem is bad road. The road is too bad, coupled with the fact that where we used to park inside the port has been sold. So, we can’t park inside the port and that is why we park anywhere we find space.” Chike lamented that the suffering was becoming too much, as they spend weeks before they get to the port to load goods. He called on the Federal Government to provide alternative parking space for them, while the reconstruction of the road lasts, even as he also urged the contractors handling the reconstruction project to expedite action to prevent further hardship on Nigerians. He said: “The thing is not easy for us because we spend between 14 and 30 days, depending on how the security agents manage to control the flow of traffic. We are not happy the way things are but there is nothing we can do about it. We want government to provide alternative parking space for us, while they fix the road, so that this suffering can come to an end. If not, things will even get worse in the days ahead.” Security agents implicated in shady deals Daily Sun’s investigation revealed that the security agents drafted to the road to ensure free flow of traffic have been compromised. It was gathered that they collect between N3,000 and N5,000 from container drivers to allow them to drive against traffic, an action that often contributes to the lockdown of the road. According to an okada rider, who discolsed this to the Daily Sun, the officers are busy making money and looking the other way as the lawlessness of container drivers continues.