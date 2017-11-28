Unqualified teachers more in private schools, says TRCN

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has accused private school operators of being cog in the wheel of progress, as regards the eradication of unqualified teachers in the profession.

The Council said that private school operators are the highest employer of unregistered and unqualified teachers, contrary to federal government directive that only teachers who are identified with TRCN are qualified for engagement in teaching.

TRCN Registrar, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who addressed the body of private school proprietors and their teachers in Abuja, encouraged them to quit engaging unqualified teachers or risk the sanctions of the Council.

Ajiboye who spoke through the deputy director, private schools, Olabode Olaniran, said the significant decline in quality of basic education in Nigeria is a function of unqualified teachers engaged to impact foundational knowledge on students.

He said: “As much as we appreciate private school operators for their intervention in providing education, we must state that large number of unqualified, unregistered, unlicensed teachers are found in private school.

“It has devastating short and long term effects on our education system. It is indisputable that quality education is the bedrock of our individual and collective development, and should not be toyed with.”

He suggested periodic training and retraining of teachers, so they could remain relevant in the 21st century technology driven world.

He further exposed them to the benefits of being TRCN licensed and registered teacher, with an encouragement to benefit from the ongoing Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) to obtain academic and professional certification.