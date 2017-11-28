The Sun News
Home / Education Review / Unqualified teachers more in private schools, says TRCN

Unqualified teachers more in private schools, says TRCN

— 28th November 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has accused private school operators of being cog in the wheel of progress, as regards the eradication of unqualified teachers in the profession.

The Council said that private school operators are the highest employer of unregistered and unqualified teachers, contrary to federal government directive that only teachers who are identified with TRCN are qualified for engagement in teaching.

TRCN Registrar, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who addressed the body of private school proprietors and their teachers in Abuja, encouraged them to quit engaging unqualified teachers or risk the sanctions of the Council.

Ajiboye who spoke through the deputy director, private schools, Olabode Olaniran, said the significant decline in quality of basic education in Nigeria is a function of unqualified teachers engaged to impact foundational knowledge on students.

He said: “As much as we appreciate private school operators for their intervention in providing education, we must state that large number of unqualified, unregistered, unlicensed teachers are found in private school.

“It has devastating short and long term effects on our education system. It is indisputable that quality education is the bedrock of our individual and collective development, and should not be toyed with.”

He suggested periodic training and retraining of teachers, so they could remain relevant in the 21st century technology driven world.

He further exposed them to the benefits of being TRCN licensed and registered teacher, with an encouragement to benefit from the ongoing Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) to obtain academic and professional certification.

December 2: Kalu’s day of glory at UNN

— 28th November 2017

From Peter Ogbonna Eze,  Beijing Universities are institutions of learning and research. They honour those who have distinguished themselves academically and confer honours on those who have met some set requirements. There is, however, a kind of degree that has nothing to do with achievements in learning or research; this kind recognises and honours value….

  • Obaseki presents 2018 budget tomorrow

    — 28th November 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has requested the House of Assembly’s approval to present the 2018 budget estimate, tomorrow.  The governor’s request was contained in a November 17 letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie. The letter was read by the Clerk, Mr. James Omoatamae, at…

  • Gas explosion kills 3 in Imo

    — 28th November 2017

    From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri Three people were killed yesterday evening, following a gas explosion at the Okpokiri filling station, at Orji Town, in Owerri North council area of the state. This was just as the impact of the explosion shattered parts of the filling station and windows of a second generation bank, about 100 feet…

  • Clamour for restructuring, sign of failed institution –Gov Ahmed

    — 28th November 2017

    •Saraki seeks courage, selflessness from Nigerian leaders From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has attributed clamour for restructuring to failure of institutions in the country and warned that people must get justice, trust the police and other government agencies.  Speaking at the fifth anniversary lecture series in honour of late Senator…

  • FG has clear pathway on power sector reforms –Osinbajo 

    — 28th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has now devised a clear pathway to achieving its power sector reform objectives, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said yesterday. He said this at the State House in Abuja, when he met with a delegation of officials from the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation led…

