Unpleasurable Paradise

Many people believe that sex is sex, but not all sex is good sex. Sex is a big deal in relationships. From the complaints of many people, the lack of good sex has destroyed many relationships. Sex is relaxing. When sex is great, it leaves you happy, fulfilled and less cranky.

But as important as sex is to relationships, many people are not having good sex. Their experiences are shocking, annoying and sometimes funny. Below are some bad sex experiences from men and women who have vowed not to settle for less anymore when it comes to sex.

Chinyere: Bad sex is feeling pains during the act

Bad sex to me is feeling pains during the act. I couldn’t even voice my complaint to my boyfriend then, because I didn’t want him thinking I was frigid. I kept suffering pains during sex until I lashed out at him one day to spend more on foreplay rather than just bruising me down there. The annoying part was that he was too big for me and I don’t enjoy sex with him.

Dennis: Bad sex is when my partner is boring in bed

Bad sex is when my partner is boring in bed. I hate it when a girl lies like a log of wood during sex while I suffer alone thrusting up and down. I don’t like women who are not adventurous in bed. I had one girlfriend like that. All she knows how to do is lie down and wait for me to kill myself on top of her. She doesn’t want to do any other position except the missionary position. Bad sex is when I am busy twisting my waist up and down and she just lies there like a corpse with no sound, no movement, no dirty words.

Aderonke: Bad sex is when he comes after two minutes

I started dating a guy around my area. He was a well-known person and had history with some of the ladies in the area. I decided to give him a try. After going for a while, we started planning to have sex. When the day finally came, he disappointed me big time. After two minutes of thrusting, he came instantly, left the room and didn’t talk to me (out of embarrassment) for two weeks. When we finally talked, I warned him to stay away from me. I am not ready to manage bad sex at this age. I am still very young and active.

Samuel: Bad sex is when she bits your private part while giving you a blow job

I didn’t know that my girlfriend was woefully unprepared for blow jobs and oral sex when we met. While having sex, she went down on me and I was floating with excitement but I came back to reality when she bit me. Her blowjob technique involved a lot of teeth. She also tried to deep throat me, which just ended up painfully bending my dick. It seems like she didn’t quite understand the throat part. I didn’t allow her go down on me anymore.

Ebele: Bad sex is suffocating while he kept going on

One day, I was having sex with my ex- boyfriend. I’m a small person and he is big, plus he had gained weight. He was on top of me and refusing to use his arms to support his upper body, causing him to rest his entire chest weight on me. I kept telling him to prop himself up, but he kept saying his arms were tired. I was basically suffocating. I knew I was dying as we continued. To make things worse, he got mad at me for ruining the moment. But I am thankful I saved my life first.

Desmond: Bad sex is being slapped for refusing to choke her harder

I was with this girl who liked rough sex. I was okay with it. Her personality thrilled me. Then we were having sex one night and she wanted me to choke her. So I thought a little choking won’t hurt and tried to make her happy. She kept saying she wanted to be choked harder and harder.

I kept doing this and she finally tells me to choke her until she taps me on the shoulder. She wanted to be choked out practically. I finally started choking her the way she wanted, but at this point, I’m scared this girl is going to die. I release my death grip and she slapped me in the face and said “choke me harder.” I left and never saw her again.

Vera: Bad sex is when your fling doesn’t have sex rhythm

I met this guy one night at a party and we just connected. The chemistry between us was undeniable. I was looking forward to having a good time with him. We talked for a while and he was all mouthy. I just couldn’t wait to get down with him. After the party, we went to a nearby hotel and booked a room. But that was the greatest disappointment of my life.

The guy was annoying. He was just jumping everywhere trying to please me. I became irritated by his lack of expertise. This guy just had no rhythm. It was a really weird set of thrusts. So I thought I would take control and started riding him. To which he continued the weird, uncoordinated and non-rhythmic thrusts. He was bruising me instead and I had to fake moans and orgasms so he could finally leave me alone.

Stanley: Bad sex is when your woman bites you

Sex becomes bad for me when she pinches and bites me during the act. When I have to do all the ploughing while she just lies there lazily like a log of wood, when I’m getting exhausted but I’m yet to cum and when she wants to file off my penis in the name of blowjob.

Anita: Bad sex is when your partner starts arguing with his penis

I had a cute colleague at work. I could not help but get attracted to him. One thing led to another and he expressed interest in me. I was so happy.

When we got to his place, his house was dirty. His kitchen smelled like he had not washed in months and his bathroom was repulsive. I liked him so I did not want to judge him by how dirty he really was. I instructed him to replace the bedspread.

We began to make out when suddenly I noticed he was crying. He jumped up, naked, and pointed to his flaccid penis, gesturing at it and saying, ‘you always do this to me every time.’

I started begging him to calm down, but he completely ignored me like I’m not even in the room. It is just him and his penis, and now they are having an argument. He is mad at his penis. He scolds his penis for always spoiling things for him. What is wrong with you?

I hurriedly dressed up and ran away. I never met him again. I didn’t even give him the chance to talk to me again.

Victor: Sex becomes bad when she calls out her ex’s name

I have been going out with a girl at the University for weeks before we were moved to have sex. I was excited and we started the deed. But I stopped half way when she started moaning and calling the name of her ex- boyfriend. It pissed me off and finally ended our relationship.

Godwin: Bad sex is when she can’t orgasm after all my acrobatics

Bad sex is when she can’t reach an orgasm even after all my acrobatics. It can be very frustrating. I also feel bad when I can’t last for 20 minutes or have the strength to go for a second round.