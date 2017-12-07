The Sun News
Latest
7th December 2017 - Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa
7th December 2017 - I won’t leave APC – Abe
7th December 2017 - FG wants Rivers to fail – Wike
7th December 2017 - Army appoints new commander for Boko Haram war
7th December 2017 - Ex-Appeal Court Justice arrested for alleged N200m bribe
7th December 2017 - There’s plot to stop convention – PDP
7th December 2017 - Maina dares EFCC
7th December 2017 - Past govts ruined economy –Buhari
7th December 2017 - Kiriji war
7th December 2017 - Ogun NUJ holds week, honours PMG, Omotoso
Home / National / Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa

Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa

— 7th December 2017

• State uncovers bloated work force in Dickson’s LG

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bayelsa State chapter, has blamed dwindling federal allocation for salaries backlog in the eight local governments in the state.
This was even as the state government said it has been able to save N40 million from checkmating payroll fraud in Ogbia Local Government Area.
Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has been at logger heads with council chairmen over the non-payment of salaries leading to industrial actions in some of the councils, thus, prompting the state government to intervene through the Ministry of Local Government.
ALGON Chairman, Wisdom Fafi, who stated this in Yenagoa, while addressing what he called “deliberate misrepresentation to discredit Bayelsa state government,” said no council in the state is being owed 18 months salaries.
Fafi, who spoke at a briefing also attended by the Yenagoa council chairman, Oforji Oboku, said with the improved allocation from the Federal Government, the councils are determined to clear the backlog of salaries.
“We know that we are having challenges in the payment of salaries. It is also not peculiar to local governments in Bayelsa state alone. I am sure Bayelsa is better than some local government areas in Nigeria. It is pertinent that when some information get to the public, we should make clarifications.”
Meanwhile, the Government Committee on Civil Service Reforms investigating the payroll fraud in the state has uncovered bloated work force in Sagbama Local Government Council, home council of Governor Seriake Dickson.
According to the panel, investigation revealed that about 500 personnel were working as administrative officers in primary schools in Sagbama council.
The panel also said it discovered 5,000 non-academic staff at the Niger Delta University, Amassoma and five other state-owned tertiary institutions in the state.
Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, who stated this in a statement yesterday, said the discovery of the shocking number of administrative officers in the council and the 5,000 non-academic staff was part of the ongoing efforts of Dickson’s administration to clean up the payroll mess in the state.
According to him, the discovery of the 500 administrative officers in one of the councils only showed the large number of redundant workers drawing salaries for doing nothing in the state.
He said the government would make public how the names found their way into the payroll voucher and added that government would not relent in its efforts to solve the problem of the leakages of resources of the state by a few unscrupulous elements in the state.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Unpaid salaries: ALGON defends Bayelsa

— 7th December 2017

• State uncovers bloated work force in Dickson’s LG From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Bayelsa State chapter, has blamed dwindling federal allocation for salaries backlog in the eight local governments in the state. This was even as the state government said it has been able to save N40 million…

  • I won’t leave APC – Abe

    — 7th December 2017

    Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has vowed that despite the needless provocation and unwarranted bitterness against him, he will not leave the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another political party. This was as he traced the current crisis rocking the APC in Rivers State to the March 4,…

  • FG wants Rivers to fail – Wike

    — 7th December 2017

    • Ikwerre ethnic nationality endorses gov for 2nd term Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has accused the Federal Government of working to derail his administration since the last 30 months. Wike stated this yesterday, when people of Ikwerre ethnic nationality paid him a solidarity visit at the Government House, Port Harcourt. He urged them to always…

  • Army appoints new commander for Boko Haram war

    — 7th December 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The military has appointed Major Gen. Rogers Nicholas as new commander for the counter-insurgency operation in the North East, Operation Lafiya Dole, to replaced Major General Ibrahim Attahiru. Until his new appointment, Gen. Nicholas was the the Chief of Logistics at Army Headquarters in Abuja. By this redeployment, Nicholas will be…

  • Ex-Appeal Court Justice arrested for alleged N200m bribe

    — 7th December 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Mohammed Tsamiya, for allegedly demanding N200 million bribe. The anti-graft commission said the retired justice demanded the bribe from one Mr. Nnamdi Orji, in exchange for a favourable judgment in a…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share