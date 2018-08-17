Unnecessary controversies

There is the unnecessary argument over the fate of Bukola Saraki as Senate President. Ordinarily, since re-decamping from APC back to PDP, his designation should not be an issue.

Duro Onabule

There should be little or no surprise on the row over the need to recall National Assembly or not, to urgently debate the budget submitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2019 elections. At the thick of it all is the assumption of the National Assembly leadership that that institution is a separate and sovereign entity with which either to confront the executive or through which (National Assembly that is) to grab the tenancy of Aso Rock.

Until that fundamental issue is ruthlessly resolved, there will always be political tension. The National Assembly is not to administer the country. Its main duty is to vet. In short, to iron out disagreements, rather than lording it, directly or remotely, over the executive. The situation in the states vividly illustrates the point. In all honesty, that may even be a poor example, since all the 36 states have been so intimidated by governors and reduced to mere rubber stamps or echo chambers. In fact, state governors determine everything for state houses of assembly. Leadership like Speaker, Deputy Speaker, majority leader and deputy whip, chief whip, etc, are all virtually nominees of state governors in all the states.

Ironically, substantial members of state governors who operated such authoritarianism and reduced state houses of assembly to houses of slaves now partly populate the National Assembly and get it into their heads (that) they must terrorise the federal executive. How long that disturbing situation will continue is not clear. With that mind-set of National Assembly members, how or when Federal Government will fund the 2019 elections is a guess for anybody. To National Assembly members, such time is of no significance to them.

Otherwise, why should it be that situation that the National Assembly could not be recalled till September 25? Only in Nigeria does it take more than six months for National Assembly to pass the budget. Ghana passed within weeks. Even in those days under Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa or the four regional premiers, budget never took a month to be passed since membership of House of Representatives and regional houses of assembly was part-time, and administration of Nigeria was far better without all the man-made encumbrances of modern Nigerian politics. Until the arrogance, greed, power-drunkenness and political ambition of National Assembly members are curbed, we will have to be coping with tension.