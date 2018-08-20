The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate.

Casmir Igbokwe

The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that. But the rot I saw in that great institution recently has seriously eroded whatever dignity it tried to restore. As Nigerian prayer warriors will say, let’s use the school as a point of contact to reach the Federal Government. This, hopefully, could result in a complete overhaul of our education system.

At UNN, my alma mater, most of the infrastructures have become an eyesore. The Faculty of Arts building, an architectural masterpiece erected when I was about to leave the institution over 26 years ago, is one of them. Parts of the walls have turned to green from the original colour. When it rains, water drops from the V-shaped concrete roof to the floor of the building. It leaves it flooded and messy.

The halls of residence are not better. When I visited late July, windstorm had blown off part of the roof of Eni Njoku hostel. And students still lived there. Behind the Kwame Nkrumah hall was a heap of refuse. The great Mbanefo hostel is no more. It is completely dilapidated and abandoned.

Also abandoned are the great Zik’s flats, which used to house thousands of students. Inhabiting the place now are numerous reptiles and weeds. The streetlights are also not working.

Besides, the population of students has greatly outnumbered the available infrastructure. A senior lecturer in the school confided in me that no single classroom is sufficient for students anymore. In almost all the departments, you have over 200 students struggling for space in a classroom meant to accommodate about 60 people.

At the time of my visit, overgrown grasses had taken over parts of the school compound. The stadium area was the worst hit. It was as if the school no longer had workers tending to its environmental needs.

From my enquiries, I gathered that the company handling such work in the school, Total Facility, abandoned it because the school owed its workers.

Some staff members said past vice-chancellors cleaned up the environment of the university, but the incumbent, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba, allegedly messed it up. His predecessors, some of them alleged, could point at what they built, but this one has nothing to show.

I went to the VC’s office to seek answers to some nagging questions. I didn’t meet him. He was said to have travelled. When I later called the public relations officer of the school, Mr. Okwun Omeaku, he urged me to revisit and see whether the situation was still the same. He said the grasses had been cut. On the abandoned buildings, Omeaku noted that it was more than 10 years since the buildings were abandoned.

He added, “Two vice-chancellors have come and gone before Ozumba, the incumbent, came. He has renovated hostels. The Federal Government does not build hostels anymore and it’s been long they stopped it. Institutions are crying. There is underfunding of education. And when you increase school fees by just N1, students will shut down the school. Before the Treasury Single Account (TSA) came in, this university was known to be paying on the 26th of every month. But with TSA, every money is locked up. Before you even get approval, you may have served out your tenure.”