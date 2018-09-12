– The Sun News
Home / Abuja Metro / UNN Law alumni reunite in Abuja 24 years after
nostalgic memories

UNN Law alumni reunite in Abuja 24 years after

— 12th September 2018

It was a moment of laughter, hugs, pat on the back, handshakes, nostalgic memories, exchange of business cards, contacts and several other pleasantries, as 1994 law graduates from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Enugu Campus, reunited in Abuja, last week, to celebrate life, as well as individual and collective successes.

The graduates, some of whom have not seen each other for years, took time out of the tight programme at the just concluded 2018 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference to celebrate one another.

It was moment of entertainment and merriment. The graduates, some of whom are senior magistrates, directors of legal, senior lecturers alongside their friends and families literally forced staff and guests at Cubana Lounge, Abuja,
to join in the celebration.

It was indeed a memory of over two decades of graduation from UNN reignited. They were obviously grateful to God that it has been a wonderful and memorable career journey, filled with amazing exploits, achievements and testimonies.

READ ALSO PenCom recovers N14.76b outstanding contributions, penalties

They intermittently, reminded one another of the lions and lionesses that they are. Before the commencement of the event, opportunity was provided for reintroduction. There were accomplished colleagues in the profession.

Others who could not make career in law profession introduced themselves as captains of industry, pastors, politicians, directors in the civil service, businessmen and women, and housewives.

They attributed the amazing achievements and exploits to the good and quality education they received from UNN some 24 years ago.

They freely and constructively discussed the current state of Nigeria, its economy, education and political transition, particularly the perceived wrong economic policies of the Federal Government, which many economists claimed it visited poverty and hardship on Nigerians.

While some offered superior suggestions on the possible way out, others insisted on paradigm shift in political leadership that would, perhaps, provide answers to Nigeria’s snail pace of development.

Founder of the union, Chinwe Osuji of the Legal Department, Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), was full of gratitude to God for how far He has brought them:

“Shortly after we graduated from school, everybody disappeared as expected in search of greener pastures. I was worried and wondered how we could meet again to celebrate one another.

“I had to start reaching out to those close to me. And I asked them to reach out to others. That was how we came together again in love and brotherliness. It has been amazing and fun to always be among my classmates. It takes
me down memory lane.”

READ ALSO Flood: Adamawa Govt assures citizens of prompt response

Leader of the union, Chukwuemeka Eze, said: “We do this periodically aside our group chat on social media. It is always an opportunity for us to meet old friends and possibly share nostalgic memories of school life and how things have changed for good over the years.” He explained that the Abuja reunion was a prelude to

their big reunion that would hold in Enugu later in the year. Eze who is now a senior lecturer, Faculty of Law, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, later led a brief prayer session to appreciate God for their life and success thus far,
and appealed to Him to continue to unleash His favour and love over them for greater exploit.

Deputy leader of the union, Kingsley Olemeforo, was also full of gratitude to God and the organizers for such a remarkable moment of reunion.

He requested that a minute silence be observed for some of their colleagues that have died over the years. He prayed that God grant eternal peace.

 

