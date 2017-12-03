The Sun News
UNN convocation: Buhari tasks varsities on change revolution

UNN convocation: Buhari tasks varsities on change revolution

— 3rd December 2017

…As Kalu, Ovia, Sultan bag honourary doctorate degrees

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerian universities to join his administration in entrenching the change revolution sweeping across the country.

Buhari, who made this call yesterday during the 47th convocation ceremony of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka  (UNN), said that apart from fiscal discipline, “our universities should also key into the evolving ethical revolution because without discipline, law and order, no society can make any meaningful progress.”

The President, who was represented on the occasion by the Minister of State for Education, Prof Anthony Anwuka, noted that anti-social behaviour demonstrated by the youth are direct reflections of the indiscipline of the older generation. 

“The society, teachers, parents, guardians, everyone cannot afford to shirk their responsibility of inculcating the values and virtues of discipline in the younger generation since the future development of the country is inextricably tied to the moral upbringing of the youths. 

“Except our leaders get it right now and adopt the right attitudes, the task of transforming our country to a prosperous and respectable nation will be a mirage,” Buhari said, adding that it should no longer be business as usual.

The President, therefore, enjoined all Nigerians to partner with the government “to uproot the evils of corruption, graft, economic sabotage, criminality, delinquency and all forms of indiscipline from our society.”

He urged the graduating students to apply what they learnt for the good of the nation while also wishing the honourary degree recipients the best of luck.

In his welcome address, the UNN Vice Chancellor, Prof.  Benjamin Ozumba, announced that the university was honouring three distinguished Nigerians: former governor of Abia State, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu; chairman of Zenith Bank, Chief Jim Ovia and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, in recognition of their outstanding achievements and contributions to national development. 

Ozumba noted that the convocation was unique as the UNN was hosting two of its kind in one year, saying that it showed the practical testimony and determination of his administration to improve the academic curriculum of the institution. 

The three honourary degree recipients, Kalu (Doctor of Public Administration),  Ovia (Doctor of Business Administration) and Sultan (Doctor of Law), Honoris Causa, thanked the UNN authorities for finding them worthy of the degrees. 

Kalu, who said he had been to the university on three occasions to deliver lectures, added that he was happy to have come again to get its degree.

He suggested that the university should be made a centre for conflict resolutions where several agitations in the country could be resolved. 

Also speaking, Ovia promised to henceforth use the strength of the lion since he has become one with the degree awarded to him.

He noted that the UNN hasproduced two Central Bank of Nigeria governors, which showed that it is a great institution. 

Also, the Sultan of Sokoto said that he had been coming to the UNN any time he visited Enugu State, praying the relevant authorities to give education the priority it deserved.

Dignitaries who attended the convocation ceremony included the governors of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; the Chancellor of the university and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Pro-Chancellor, Chief Mike Olurofemi; members of the Governing Council and other principal officers of the university. 

