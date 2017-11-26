The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate
26th November 2017 - ABU graduates 50 1st class students, 8200 others
26th November 2017 - China explosion: Ningbo port city rocked by major blast
26th November 2017 - Air Force immortalizes officer killed in North East
26th November 2017 - Alleged Lagos lagoon’s vendor accuses police of torture
26th November 2017 - Wike preaches healthy political relationship 
26th November 2017 - AREWA YOUTHS TO BUHARI: FORGET 2019
26th November 2017 - Sterling Bank powers ‘Mums in Business’ conference
26th November 2017 - ‘Biafra referendum will prove IPOB not dead’
26th November 2017 - Fayose is a trail-blazer – Goodluck Jonathan
Home / Cover / Updates / UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate

UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate

— 26th November 2017
In recognition of his outstanding contributions to nation building, former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, will be conferred with honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Saturday, December 2.
 
The event will attract top government officials, traditional rulers, the organized private sector, the academia and the diplomatic community and is part of activities marking the institution’s 47th convocation.
 
Kalu, an astute businessman, politician and philanthropist is honoured alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and former Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, for his remarkable and indelible contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.
 
The Forbes-rated billionaire, with vast business interests around the globe, has, over the years, through his business empire, SLOK Group, continually created employment and wealth for the Nigerian populace and foreigners.
 
The former two-term governor of Abia State, who was christened “Action Governor” in 1999 by former President Olusgeun Obasanjo demonstrated his uncommon business and leadership sagacity while he held sway as the state’s helmsman. His administration recorded tremendous success in all ramifications with special focus on improved workers’ welfare, infrastructural regeneration, free education scheme, free and qualitative health services and sports development.
 
The former governo who has built relationships beyond the South East is also Ahejiagamba of Igbere, Mayaiki Katsina, Aro of Ogbomoso, Baa Danide of Borgu, Bobameto of Ijesha, Kachalla of Misau, Ikemba of Ohafia, among other numerous chieftaincy titles
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate

— 26th November 2017

In recognition of his outstanding contributions to nation building, former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, will be conferred with honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Saturday, December 2.   The event will attract top government officials, traditional rulers,…

  • ABU graduates 50 1st class students, 8200 others

    — 26th November 2017

    From Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria No fewer than  50 students  of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria,  graduated with in Class degree grade  while  250  obtained their Phd within shortest possible perid, The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ibrahim Garba , has said. Speaking  at  the 40th convocation of the university on Saturday, Garb said “This happened …

  • Air Force immortalizes officer killed in North East

    — 26th November 2017

    BY PHILIP NWOSU The Nigerian Air Force at the weekend immortalized and officer of the force who died while fighting insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country. The officer, Squadron Leader Promise Gbenekane, it was learnt, was a C-130 pilot who died delivering logistics materials to troops in the crisis ton Borno and…

  • Alleged Lagos lagoon’s vendor accuses police of torture

    — 26th November 2017

    By Vincent Kalu Chartered surveyor and valuer, Mr. Emeka Okoronkwo alleged to have sold the Lagos Lagoon has accused the police of torture. Okoronkwo alleged that he was chained on his legs while in police cell at Alagbon Close and was rushed to police hospital, where doctors are battling to save his life. The Inspector…

  • Wike preaches healthy political relationship 

    — 26th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday stated that despite political differences, key political leaders of the state still maintain a healthy relationship.   Speaking during the burial of the late Pa Albert Mene, the father of the Executive Director, Finance at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Derek Mene, in…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share