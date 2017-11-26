UNN awards Kalu honorary doctorate
In recognition of his outstanding contributions to nation building, former Abia State governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, will be conferred with honourary doctorate degree in Public Administration by the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) on Saturday, December 2.
The event will attract top government officials, traditional rulers, the organized private sector, the academia and the diplomatic community and is part of activities marking the institution’s 47th convocation.
Kalu, an astute businessman, politician and philanthropist is honoured alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar and former Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, for his remarkable and indelible contributions to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria.
The Forbes-rated billionaire, with vast business interests around the globe, has, over the years, through his business empire, SLOK Group, continually created employment and wealth for the Nigerian populace and foreigners.
The former two-term governor of Abia State, who was christened “Action Governor” in 1999 by former President Olusgeun Obasanjo demonstrated his uncommon business and leadership sagacity while he held sway as the state’s helmsman. His administration recorded tremendous success in all ramifications with special focus on improved workers’ welfare, infrastructural regeneration, free education scheme, free and qualitative health services and sports development.
The former governo who has built relationships beyond the South East is also Ahejiagamba of Igbere, Mayaiki Katsina, Aro of Ogbomoso, Baa Danide of Borgu, Bobameto of Ijesha, Kachalla of Misau, Ikemba of Ohafia, among other numerous chieftaincy titles
