UNIZIK inducts 56 medical laboratory scientists

…Warns against unethical behaviour

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Department of Medical Laboratory Science of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, has inducted 56 graduates of the department, with warning against unprofessional and unethical behaviour in their practice.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Joseph Ahaneku, during the 8th induction/oath-taking ceremony of the 2016 graduates at the Nnewi campus urged the students to be good ambassadors of the university.

Ahaneku who was represented by the Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the institution Prof. A. M.E Nwofor, commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State for awarding contracts for the construction and grading of some roads that lead to the Nnewi campus of the university.

He said that the governor promised that all on-going projects in the campus would be completed before February next year.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Registrar/CEO Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria Mr. Tosan Erhabor represented by the Assistant Director Regulation and Discipline, Mrs. Ezeh Ini, told the graduands that henceforth they would be held accountable for the decisions they made while precious lives were entrusted in their care. He said that the council under his leadership has articulated strategies for implementation of registration, regulation and accreditation that he said has been approved by the body of elders and stakeholders of the profession.

Erhabor noted that the council has flag-off e-licensing for medical laboratory scientists with effect from August this year with over 500 e-licensing to medical laboratory practitioners.

He also stated that about four facilities have been accredited for training of intern medical laboratory scientists in a bid to ameliorate the plight of potential interns and had encouraged previously accredited facilities to increase their quota for intern medical laboratory scientists.

The Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences and Technology, Prof. I. M Ekejindu, in her remark urged the graduands to be disciplined in the pursuit of their professional endeavours and to live above the ethics of the profession without compromise.

In her speech, the Acting Head of Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Dr. Nancy Ibeh, said there has been progressive increase in the number of inductees into the profession since 2000 it started graduating students.

She said that the positive trend was achieved and made possible by the improvement in physical infrastructure which enabled the department to get full accreditation by the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria.

The HOD commended the VC, provost CMD NAUTH for their support and encouragement and urged the graduands to be mature, to be good ambassadors of the department, and to allow all they have learnt and the skills they acquired in last five years to reflect in their professional practice.

In her appreciation on behalf of the graduating students, the best graduating student 2015/2016 Miss Okeke Chinenye Stellamaris thanked the management of the institution especially the HOD and lecturers for their love and compassion bestowed on them as to make them graduate within five years of the course.

She then called on fellow students to live up to expectation in discharging their duty as medical laboratory scientists without compromising the ethical profession and to remember their background in whatever they do in life.