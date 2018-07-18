– The Sun News
Latest
18th July 2018 - University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building
18th July 2018 - N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office
18th July 2018 - Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 
18th July 2018 - No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB
18th July 2018 - Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door
18th July 2018 - FEC meeting put off for the sixth time
18th July 2018 - NYSC DG reads riot act to State Coordinators
18th July 2018 - Hoodlums Destroy, Burn Senator Dino Melaye’s Constituency Projects
18th July 2018 - Retired CJN, Katsina-Alu dies at 77
18th July 2018 - Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air
Home / National / University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building
University of Maiduguri

University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building

— 18th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja
University of Maiduguri, Borno State, has taken delivery of a newly built ultra modern Senate building, built with the financial support from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).
Other newly built projects in the school are the Centre for Instructional Technology; Veterinary Teaching Hospital Complex; and 2,200 Seat Capacity Mega Lecture Halls Complex.
The new structures, as expected, would enhance the academic and administrative activities of the university.
TETFund in a statement by the Director, Corporate Affairs and Public Relations, Ebikwo Ben, indicated that the new Senate building named after President Muhammadu Buhari and other projects were commissioned by its Executive Secretary, Dr. Abdullahi Bichi Baffa.
He was happy that the institution has been able to access and judiciously used N11 billion out of N12 billion allocated to it through different interventions since 1999.
He informed the university community of recent approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for TETFund establish a regional research centre in University of Maiduguri that would enhance knowledge needed to counter violent extremism in Nigeria.
Chairman, House Committee on Tertiary Education, Aminu Suleiman Goro, who accompanied the TETFund boss to the event promised to support the clamour for upward review of education tax accruals to TETFund because of its great impact on education development in Nigeria.
He said: “I have had the privilege of visiting, inspecting and commissioning public buildings in the past. Sentiment or bias apart, I believe the clamour for upward review of education tax accruals to TETFund was a justified one.
“We have debated that for the past two years but huge resistance always arise from other sectors demanding that we should not increase provision for TETFund. But we would reconsider that very soon.”
Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri , Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, thanked TETFund for financial and logistic support received thus far, which had greatly helped in the completion of several projects in the school.
“It is a clear testimony of the confidence in the council and management of the University as well as the commitment to the realization of government vision for tertiary education,” he said.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

University of Maiduguri

University of Maiduguri gets new Senate building

— 18th July 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja University of Maiduguri, Borno State, has taken delivery of a newly built ultra modern Senate building, built with the financial support from Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). Other newly built projects in the school are the Centre for Instructional Technology; Veterinary Teaching Hospital Complex; and 2,200 Seat Capacity Mega Lecture Halls Complex….

  • NOA

    N37m tax debt: NOA begs Gov. Ugwuanyi to unseal office

    — 18th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to Enugu State Government to unseal its state office seal up over a N37 million debt. Enugu State Internally Revenue Services (SIRS) had recently, sealed the state office of NOA for nonpayment of withholding tax. The Chairman of SIRS, Mr Emeka Odo, had accused the…

  • Al-Makura

    Al-Makura collected N309,247 billion  in six years without anything to show for it – Nasarawa PDP 

    — 18th July 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia Nasarawa State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP ) on Wednesday came hard on the government of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for failing to justify N309, 247, 000,00 billion it’s government collected in six years. The state chairman of the party Hon Francis Orogo told journalists yesterday during a press conference ,…

  • coalition against APC

    No amount of coalition against APC will stop Buhari in 2019-IPOB

    — 18th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha ….Call Biafrans, Middle belt,southerners to boycott election The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said that even one million groups/parties coalition against APC or President Muhammad Buhari will not stop him from winning the 2019 election. The group said that the coalition of APC, INEC, Army, Civil Defence and Police were…

  • Goodluck Jonathan

    Jonathan in Minna, meets IBB behind close door

    — 18th July 2018

    John Adams, Minna The Immediate past president, Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday in Minna, the Niger state capital, held two hours close door meeting with General Ibrahim Babangida at his hill-top mansion. Former PresidentGoodluck Jonathan who breezed into Minna by road unannounced, arrived the hill-top mansion of General Babangida at exactly 10:24am in a black Prado jeep. He came in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share