Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination

Fred Ezeh, Abuja

No fewer than 80, 000 candidates participated in the 2018 common entrance examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO).

Federal Ministry of Education, last week, released 2018 enrollment early report, which placed Lagos state at the top of the registration table with 24,465 applications. Lagos was followed closely by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 7,699 and Rivers state with 4,810 candidates.

The report also confirmed that Taraba, Kebbi and Zamfara states with 95, 50 and 28 candidates respectively, were the three states with extreme low registration.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, told newsmen shortly after monitoring the exam in some centers in Abuja, that he was impressed by the entire arrangement NECO put in place.

He said: “I’m deeply satisfied with the arrangement made by NECO for the success of exam. There was obvious improvement from what we had last year and we welcomed it.

“The arrangement made it easier for the children to be well accommodated in a friendly and well ventilated environment, and that, undoubtedly, would perhaps help their performance.”

The Minister however declined comment on the “discouraging” enrolment level, insisting that it was strictly the choice of parents based on their conviction on the ability or otherwise, of the Unity Colleges to provide good and quality education for their children.

Meanwhile, the NECO Registrar, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, highlighted the provisions made for children with special needs, which, he said, had helped them greatly to participate in the exam. He announced that the result of the exam would be submitted to the Ministry of Education in two weeks or less, for further vetting and release to candidates.