The Sun News
Latest
15th April 2018 - Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination
15th April 2018 - PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians
15th April 2018 - Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment
15th April 2018 - “When I take you, I want you fully aware!”
15th April 2018 - More money, more problems?
15th April 2018 - Oluchi 08065189841
15th April 2018 - Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG
15th April 2018 - Mrs Obiano: Solidarity with the human family
15th April 2018 - FG’s social investment scheme
15th April 2018 - Starting secondary school at 19 made me focused
Home / National / Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination
Unity Schools

Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination

— 15th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja 

No fewer than 80, 000 candidates participated in the 2018 common entrance examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO).

Federal Ministry of Education, last week, released 2018 enrollment early report, which placed Lagos state at the top of the registration table with 24,465 applications. Lagos was followed closely by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 7,699 and Rivers state with 4,810 candidates.

The report also confirmed that Taraba, Kebbi and Zamfara states with 95, 50 and 28 candidates respectively, were the three states with extreme low registration. 

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Anthony Anwukah, told newsmen shortly after monitoring the exam in some centers in Abuja, that he was impressed by the entire arrangement NECO put in place. 

He said: “I’m deeply satisfied with the arrangement made by NECO for the success of exam. There was obvious improvement from what we had last year and we welcomed it. 

“The arrangement made it easier for the children to be well accommodated in a friendly and well ventilated environment, and that, undoubtedly, would perhaps help their performance.”

The Minister however declined comment on the “discouraging” enrolment level, insisting that it was strictly the choice of parents based on their conviction on the ability or otherwise, of the Unity Colleges to provide good and quality education for their children. 

Meanwhile, the NECO Registrar, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, highlighted the provisions made for children with special needs, which, he said, had helped them greatly to participate in the exam.  He announced that the result of the exam would be submitted to the Ministry of Education in two weeks or less, for further vetting and release to candidates.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Unity Schools

Unity Schools: 80,000 write NECO entrance examination

— 15th April 2018

Fred Ezeh, Abuja  No fewer than 80, 000 candidates participated in the 2018 common entrance examination conducted simultaneously across Nigeria on Saturday by the National Examination Council (NECO). Federal Ministry of Education, last week, released 2018 enrollment early report, which placed Lagos state at the top of the registration table with 24,465 applications. Lagos was…

  • PDP

    PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians

    — 15th April 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians, who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.   The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that rather than being…

  • Abia

    Include T. A Orji’s name in looters list, Abia group urges FG

    — 15th April 2018

    The Abia Progressives Forum (APF) has threatened to sue the Federal Government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if they fail to include the name of the immediate past governor of Abia State and current Senator, representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Theodore Orji in the government’s list of looters. The group alleged…

  • MASSOB

    MASSOB raises alarm over 2019 elections

    — 15th April 2018

    •Says polls will be bloody •Vows to defend Igbo land against herders with catapults Okey Sampson, Aba The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari into office for a second term and indeed politics in Nigeria generally are no longer of interest to them,…

  • court

    $1b security fund: Bayelsa govt threatens court action against FG

    — 15th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has threatened to sue the Federal Government if it fails to deduct the 13 per cent derivation component of the $1 it plans to withdraw from Excess Crude Account (ECA) to tackle insecurity in the country (ECA). The state Governor, Seriake Dickson, had recently demanded that the 13…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share