Unity Bank lifts 2017 CBN trophy

Unity Bank Plc has lifted the trophy of the 31st edition of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sponsored Financial Institutions Football League after beating Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 1-0 at Lafia Stadium, Nasarawa state.

For emerging tops at the competition, Unity Bank got N2million prize money and a trophy as its reward for outperforming 12 other teams that participated in this year’s tourney.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Communications of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Matthew Obiazikwor, said the management commended the CBN and the Nigeria Football Federation for a seamless collaboration which resulted in high quality soccer artistry witnessed in the 2017 tournament.

“We are thrilled for clinching the highly coveted gold medal which indicates our leadership in the sport while also attesting to the resilience and fitness of our workforce; attributes that any organisation should be proud of”, he stated.

He also praised the excellent team spirit and discipline of the players that led to this successful outing and expressed optimism that the team would sustain its winning streak in the next year’s competition as the defending champion.

It will be recalled that Unity Bank was drawn into Group A comprising two other teams from where it progressed to the final and eventual victory.