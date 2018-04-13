Unity Bank launches UniFi to empower youths

Steve Agbota

In its efforts to align with government’s social developmental goals, Unity Bank Plc has launched a new electronic product known as UniFi to empower Nigerian youths to enable them achieve their dreams.

The UniFi mobile app was part of the bank’s strategies to bring more youths into financial inclusion in the banking system. The UniFi product is a retail youth market proposition that will become flagship digital and technology-driven banking solution.

UniFi was also developed as a lifestyle app to enable the bank’s customers do more banking on digital platform and from anywhere, anytime, seamlessly at their comfort zone. Speaking at the launch of the product in Lagos, yesterday, the bank’s Executive Director, Finance and Operations, Ebenezer Kolawole, said the UniFi product was specifically designed to empower and build up Nigerian youths from the cradle by empowering them for life after education. He added that, “at Unity Bank Plc, we are very mindful of your aspirations and that is why we have continued to innovate with banking solutions that enable us drive more financial inclusiveness in different market segments and particularly, cater for our growing up youth population.”

According to him, UniFi is a lifestyle product with an innovative and technology app that can appeal to undergraduates, young school leavers and professionals in early career life, active, young and educated craftsmen setting up workshops, business units and telecom service providers, among others.

He explained that UniFi product offers youths greater electronic convenience and interface with the bank to give them the edge as they make school payments, transfer funds, shop online, book movie tickets, download airtime and receive payments. He said the most fascinating aspect of the product was the ease of opening account on the UniFi app, as account opening process requires minimal documentation.