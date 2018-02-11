United World Wrestling honours Governor Wike

The United World Wrestling (Africa) has presented an award of excellence to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his outstanding contributions to the growth of wrestling.

President of the United World Wrestling (Africa), Fouad Meskout who presented the award also announced that a Golden International Award will be bestowed on the Governor by the United World Wrestling in Switzerland at a later date.

Meskout said that the hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt has been an outstanding success with millions of viewers following the competition on the organisation’s website.

He said the quality of the competition in Port Harcourt is the best since the United World Wrestling started hosting wrestling championships in Africa.

The President of United Word Wrestling (Africa) informed that the group will collaborate with the Rivers State Government to establish an international wrestling training center in Port Harcourt.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike accepted the offer of the United World Wrestling for the setting up of an international wrestling training centre in Port Harcourt. He said by the successful hosting of the African Wrestling Championship in Port Harcourt, the city has been showcased to the world as a centre of peace and development.

“The successful hosting of this Wrestling Championship has proven to the world that Port Harcourt is peaceful and that all stories about the state are lies. “We are ready to partner with the United World Wrestling to ensure the setting up of an International Training Centre in Port Harcourt for the development of the sport”, the governor said.

The African Wrestling Championship is on-going at the Civic Centre, in Port Harcourt.