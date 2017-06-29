The Sun News
Home / National / Unions commend Gov. Akeredolu over varsity projects

Unions commend Gov. Akeredolu over varsity projects

— 29th June 2017

Labour unions in Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, on Thursday,  commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the rehabilitation of a 2.4-kilometre road and other projects at the institution.

The unions also  expressed gratitude to  the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who paid an unscheduled visit to the institution to assess the state of   infrastructure.

The current administration, the unions said,  had proven  to be a  government  that would uplift the standard of education in the state.

They also  promised their unflinching support to the government in the  efforts to make life more conducive for staff and students of the university.

The unions–Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT)—made their submissions  in a communiqué.

The communiqué was  jointly signed by their leaders –Peter Akindehinde, Samuel Olowokanga and Bobola Bamigbola for NASU, SSANU and NAAT  respectively.

A copy of the communiqué issued by the unions after a Joint Action Congress (JAC)  was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa.

‘‘Sequel to the renovation of 2.4-kilometre road network and other rehabilitation projects that are ongoing, we the unions of this institution and students commend Gov. Akeredolu and his deputy, Ajayi,  for giving us a new lease of life.

‘‘This institution was neglected for good eight years by the previous state government which caused severe  infrastructural decay, and which informed our strike sometime in February.

‘‘The feats recorded by the present state government have shown that it is a government of the masses and ready to uplift education;  we hereby vow our support for this government at all times,’’ the communiqué said.

NAN recalls that the unions before an indefinite strike in February had  demanded adequate funding, urgent facelift of structures in  the institution and appointment of a substantive vice chancellor among other demands.

NAN also recall that the deputy governor  immediately after his inauguration on February 24  paid an unscheduled visit to the institution.  (NAN)

