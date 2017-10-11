The Sun News
Union decries killings of Nigerians in South Africa

— 11th October 2017

The President, Nigeria Union, South Africa (NUSA), Mr Adetola Olubajo, on Wednesday decried series of killings of Nigerians in the country, saying the body is not happy with it.

Olubajo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, South Africa, that Nigerian and South African Governments should protect the lives of Nigerians in that country.

“The union is not happy with the killings and we appeal to the Federal Government and South African Government to protect Nigerians here (South Africa).

“Something urgent must be done to stop this ugly trend,” he said.

According to him, this has been a dark week for Nigerians in South Africa.

“First, Mr Jelili Omoyele, a 35-year-old cellular phone technician, was allegedly shot dead in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“Another Nigerian, Mr Olamilekan Badmus, 25 years native of Ogun, was also killed at Vaal Vreneging, near Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“On the same day, a third Nigerian, identified as Ifeanyi, a chicken seller, was accidentally shot in the head by the police.

“The Nigerian is in the hospital battling for his life,” Olubajo said.

Some executive members of the union met with the police at Vaal Vreneging and a case had been opened.

“A murder case has been opened by the police. The Independent Police Investigating Directorate has commenced investigation. Our Legal Secretary is on top of the situation,” he stated.

The NUSA president said that the union also met with Nigerians in the area and told them to be calm and law-abiding and to allow the police to do their work.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 2
