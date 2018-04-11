Union Bank reiterates commitment to grow customers’ businesses

Steve Agbota

Union Bank has reiterated its commitment to support the growth of Nigerian businesses and its customers.

This announcement was made by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Emeka Emuwa, during a customer engagement forum, which held recently in Onitsha, Anambra State, with leading businessmen and women in the state in attendance.

The forum was a platform for interactive discussions with customers and stakeholders in the state and aligns with the bank’s commitment to engage its customers, to better understand their unique requirements and continuously work towards meeting their needs.

Speaking during the forum, Emuwa explained that the organisation of the forum stemmed from the need to re-introduce customers and stakeholders to the ‘new Union Bank’ which had emerged following a full-scale transformation process initiated in 2015.

He stated: “Following our rigorous transformation programme, we are now better positioned to deliver on our promise to be a trusted financial partner. We remain dedicated to the success of our customers and assure you of our consistent efforts towards the provision of simpler, smarter banking services that help our customers succeed.”

Guests at the forum included the Igwe of Enugu- Ukwu, His Royal Highness (HRH) Igwe Ralph Ekpeh; the Igwe of Abagana, HRH Igwe Okeke Patrick Mbamalu; Group Managing Director, Ibeto Group Limited, Chief Cletus Ibeto, and renowned diplomat and politician, Chief Oseloka Obaze, among others.

The bank also recently held an insightful business masterclass for its commercial customers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The business masterclass was a platform to demystify the recent changes to the Nigerian tax regulations and assist the bank’s commercial customers as they navigate the waters of the new tax system.

The seminar featured an expert on the subject matter, Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC) who gave insights into the changes in the Nigerian tax space, implications for stakeholders and how businesses need to adapt to accommodate the changes.