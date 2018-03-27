The Sun News
Union Bank boss, others tutor students on financial literacy

— 27th March 2018

Union Bank recently tutored over 3000 students from 30 secondary schools across the Country as part of activities to mark this year’s Global Money Week and Financial Literacy Day (FLD) based on the theme ‘Money Matters Matter’.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Emeka Emuwa, accompanied by the Executive Director, Commercial Banking, Adekunle Sonola led the team to African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta where they tutored the students on the basics of money, savings, gaining employment and becoming entrepreneurs.

The bank’s Head, Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Lola Cardoso, and the Head of Corporate Affairs/ Corporate Communications, Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, were also part of the team to the school in Abeokuta.

Senior employees of the bank visited 29 other schools across the country including St. John’s School, Jos; Kabe College, Awka; Al-Birr College, Damaturu and Yewa College, Ilaro where they held similar classes for the students.

During his remarks, Emuwa noted that one of the best approaches to driving financial inclusion is by engaging children and youths on the rudiments of savings in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) financial literacy initiative.

While tutoring the students at African Church Grammar School, he stressed the need for the students to imbibe the savings culture at a young age. He further encouraged them to learn to prioritize their needs over their wants in order to cultivate the very useful habit of saving.

Financial Literacy Day is a day set aside by the CBN during the Global Money Week (GMW) to focus on increasing the level of awareness of the youth on the importance of earning, managing and saving money in order to have a secure future.

Union Bank aligns with this initiative that is targeted at getting more young people to participate in the formal banking system in order to create financially savvy citizens who trust and can navigate within the Nigerian financial system and its various institutions.

Union Bank remains committed to improving financial literacy and the ultimate goal of ensuring that Nigerian students are financially litera

