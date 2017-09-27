UNIMAID, Sudan varsity collaborate on petroleum research

From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The University of Maiduguri and the International University of Africa (IUA) of Sudan have initiated processes of collaboration on research in petroleum resources and bio-technology.

UNIMAID Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, while receiving a delegation of the International University of Africa, Khartoum, in Maiduguri, on Wednesday, said the collaboration between the two universities was to deepen researches in areas of human development to support growth in Nigeria and northern Sudan.

Njodi said the collaboration processes started with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two varsities, in Khartoum, on August 8.

“It involves exchange of faculty members, students exchange, collaborative research, exchange of academic learning resources and access to digital libraries,” the VC said.

The Vice CHancellor explained that the MoU would be valid for a period of five years in the first instance. He said agreement adequately covered the interest of each of the universitties and expected to enhance academic cooperation, students and staff development.

Visiting IUA Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kamar Obeid, said the Africa University in Sudan equally collaborates in the teaching and learning of Arabic Language in UNIMAID and Hausa in Sudan.

Oil prospecting started in the Lake Chad region of Borno State in the late 1990s during the military era. It was later suspended by the Federal Government and resumed in 2009. The exercise was out on hold following increasing Boko Haram attacks in the region.

On July 25, nine staff of the University of Maiduguri on research duty for oil prospecting with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists along the Lake Chad area while returning to Maiduguri. Five of them were killed and four abducted. The abductees are still with the insurgents till date. Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for the attack.