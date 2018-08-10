Unilorin working hard to host National Youth Games–Eke

NAN

Ahead of the National Youth Games beginning on Sept. 7, the Chairman of the University of Ilorin Sports Council, Prof. Uche Eke, says the institution is renovating its sports facilities to ensure a successful outing.

Eke told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ilorin that a new squash court was on the verge of being completed.

He said the institution was working hard to put everything in place in order to receive Nigerian students from across the country.

“We expect to welcome many of these children back to the university in the future, so we must give them the best now, ” Eke said.

The don said that the volleyball, handball and tennis courts were also receiving attention to make the games a memorable one.

NAN recalls that the management of the university and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development had signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding in October 2017 to host the National Youth Games (NYG) from the current fourth edition.