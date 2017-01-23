UNILORIN VC seeks global partnership to fight cyber insecurity

From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Worried by the upsurge in web-hacking by unscrupulous elements, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has called for concerted global efforts to fight the menace of cyber insecurity.

Prof. Ambali, who made the call in an interview in Ilorin, noted that the recent allegation by the United States government that Russia interfered with its 2016 presidential election was a testimony that no nation or institution is immune to cyber attack.

Prof. Ambali disclosed that the recent hacking of the website of the University of Ilorin was a challenge to the University management, though he maintained that the attack hgas since ‘been taken care of’.

He explained that immediately the matter was discovered, the University management employed the services of an expert IT company that immediately swung into action to rectify the anomaly.