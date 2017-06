A 200 level student of the Department of Arts Education, Faculty of Education, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Olaitan Bolaji Samsudeen, has reportedly drowned in an hotel’s swimming pool in Ilorin, Kwara state

An eyewitness claimed Samsudden drowned at the Bekadims Hotel’s swimming pool, Oke Odo, Tanke, Ilorin on Sallah day.

It was also gathered that the deceased had gone with his friends to have recreational activities when he reportedly drowned.

The spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the report on yesterday, said investigation had commenced on the tragedy.