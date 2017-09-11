UNILORIN screens 64,000 UTME applicants

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), on Monday, commenced the University Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening for no fewer than 64,000 candidates seeking admissions there for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs Department of the University, Mr Kunle Akogun in Ilorin,the Kwara State capital, that 104,000 candidates applied for the screening.

He said that only 11,000 successful candidates would be admitted into the various programmes of the institution after the exercise based on its capacity.

Akogun said that the university’s cut-off mark had been pegged at 180 as the minimum.

He said that every department was expected to come up with its own cut-off mark.

According to him; the university is known for its stable academic calendar, making it the most sought after in the country.

He said that the administration of the Vice-Chancellor designate would continue to uphold the virtues and standards of the university. (NAN)