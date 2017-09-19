The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Oct. 19
19th September 2017 - IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo due in Gombe Saturday
19th September 2017 - “Merciless” Hurricane Maria devastates Dominica
19th September 2017 - Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda
19th September 2017 - Inter-state buses: Ojota Park ready to receive relocated operators – NURTW
19th September 2017 - U.S. launches first military base in Israel to curb Iran
19th September 2017 - Ibeku youths vow to resist removal of Nnamdi Kanu’s father as Eze
19th September 2017 - UNILORIN most subscribed varsity in 4 years
19th September 2017 - Failed politicians, tresury looters behind restructuring, IPOB, others – Girei
19th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality in Anambra – Candidate
Home / National / UNILORIN most subscribed varsity in 4 years

UNILORIN most subscribed varsity in 4 years

— 19th September 2017

The University of Ilorin has for the fourth consecutive year maintained its status as the most subscribed university by admission seekers from 2014 to 2017.

Professor Musa Yusuf, the Director of the Computer Services and Information Technology Centre (COMSIT), of the University, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said that more than 104,000 candidates picked the University as their preferred institution.

Yusuf, who is also the administrator of the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening of the institution explained, that for the past four years, Unilorin has consistently emerged as  most subscribed University in Nigeria.

He explained that out of the 104,000 candidates, 59,045 scored 180 and above in the UTME, qualifying them for the screening, which is the last stage of the admission process.

Yusuf said that the result of the screening was promptly released less than five hours after the completion of the examination each day.

“Candidates were just required to check their results online via the Unilorin admission portal by login in with their JAMB Registration Number and their Surname,” he said.

The Director disclosed that the exercise went on smoothly in both Ilorin and Lagos centres, with only one incident of impersonation on record.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 31
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ortom vs Tsav: Court adjourns till Oct. 19

— 19th September 2017

  From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A Makurdi Chief Magistrate Court, on Tuesday, adjourned till October 19, 2017, for hearing of the main suit filed against a former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Public Complaints Commissioner in charge of Benue State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav. The Benue State Government had instituted a criminal case against Tsav…

  • IPOB: Ohanaeze leader, Nwodo due in Gombe Saturday

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, is billed to visit Gombe State as part of consultations with the Igbo people as well as meet with relevant stakeholders with a view to bringing lasting peace in the country. Chief Kenneth Onyebuchi Okuego, Eze-Ndigbo in Gombe…

  • Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda

    — 19th September 2017

    From: FRED ITUA, Abuja The candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mrs. Udoka Obiji Gabriel, has reeled out a 9-point agenda. Mrs. Gabriel, who is the only female candidate in the forthcoming election, emerged as the flag-bearer of her party after a keenly contested primary. Addressing newsmen,…

  • Inter-state buses: Ojota Park ready to receive relocated operators – NURTW

    — 19th September 2017

    …As residents welcome restriction along Ikorodu Road Chairman of Lagos State Branch of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, on Tuesday, said the inter-state transport park at Odo-Iya Alaro in Ojota was now ready to receive the operators banned along Ikorodu Road. Speaking through the Secretary of Ojota Main Garage Branch,…

  • Ibeku youths vow to resist removal of Nnamdi Kanu’s father as Eze

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A group, The Ibeku Youth Assembly (IYA),  has said that it would exhibit an unusual resistance to  any attempt from any quarters  to  depose the father of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Eze Israel Kanu. Eze Kanu is  the traditional ruler of Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku in Abia State….

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share