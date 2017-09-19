UNILORIN most subscribed varsity in 4 years

The University of Ilorin has for the fourth consecutive year maintained its status as the most subscribed university by admission seekers from 2014 to 2017.

Professor Musa Yusuf, the Director of the Computer Services and Information Technology Centre (COMSIT), of the University, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He said that more than 104,000 candidates picked the University as their preferred institution.

Yusuf, who is also the administrator of the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening of the institution explained, that for the past four years, Unilorin has consistently emerged as most subscribed University in Nigeria.

He explained that out of the 104,000 candidates, 59,045 scored 180 and above in the UTME, qualifying them for the screening, which is the last stage of the admission process.

Yusuf said that the result of the screening was promptly released less than five hours after the completion of the examination each day.

“Candidates were just required to check their results online via the Unilorin admission portal by login in with their JAMB Registration Number and their Surname,” he said.

The Director disclosed that the exercise went on smoothly in both Ilorin and Lagos centres, with only one incident of impersonation on record.

(Source: NAN)