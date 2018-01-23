UNILORIN bans hair attachments, tight pants for females

Toks David

The Management of the University of Ilorin on Monday, January 22, rolled out its yearly dress code notification for male and females students on campus.

The instructions were contained in a notice signed by Management which stated, in part, that “Every student must comply by dressing decently, as the mode of dressing is a reflection of individual character and personality.”

Female students are required according to the code to avoid wearing “Short, Skimpy dress, Skirts above the knee, Tight trousers, See-through material, Un-packed hair, Fittings or Hair attachment”

For male students, the code prohibits “Sagging, Tattered Trousers, Knickers, and” what the notice called “Unacceptable Hair-cut styles.”

The University has instituted a strict dress code at least since 2013, to which it has reminded students each session to conform.

There is no word on level of compliance, however, though Management prescribes that violations would be sanctioned according to its established Rules & Regulations.

Predictably, some have taken to social media to comment on the controversial policy – with reactions ranging from amusement to bemusement.

University of Ilorin has put a ban on Hair Attachment as regarding dress code. My Alma Mater 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😝😝😝 I just pity some girls shaa… — عبد الصمد xix.xii.xv 🐐 (@blahc_24savage) January 23, 2018

“@BodeWrites: The entire management of University of Ilorin should calm down on their dress code policies. Maybe you should tell the VC — TAD ENTERTAINMENT (@tadentertainme2) January 23, 2018

The entire management of University of Ilorin should calm down on their dress code policies. It’s a universal city and not a secondary school for crying out loud. — T.O.M.I (@BodeWrites) January 23, 2018

“Unilorin Bans female students from using hair attachments”

The development is welcomed in Funaab 😂😂

Who agrees? pic.twitter.com/BI4VI8Aq7c — FCMgist (@FCM_funaab) January 23, 2018