Home / National / UNILORIN bans hair attachments, tight pants for females

UNILORIN bans hair attachments, tight pants for females

— 23rd January 2018

Toks David

The Management of the University of Ilorin on Monday, January 22, rolled out its yearly dress code notification for male and females students on campus.

The instructions were contained in a notice signed by Management which stated, in part, that “Every student must comply by dressing decently, as the mode of dressing is a reflection of individual character and personality.”

Female students are required according to the code to avoid wearing “Short, Skimpy dress, Skirts above the knee, Tight trousers, See-through material, Un-packed hair, Fittings or Hair attachment”

For male students, the code prohibits “Sagging, Tattered Trousers, Knickers, and” what the notice called “Unacceptable Hair-cut styles.”

The University has instituted a strict dress code at least since 2013, to which it has reminded students each session to conform.

There is no word on level of compliance, however, though Management prescribes that violations would be sanctioned according to its established Rules & Regulations.

Predictably, some have taken to social media to comment on the controversial policy – with reactions ranging from amusement to bemusement.

Tokunbo David

  1. eb 23rd January 2018 at 4:54 pm
    it is a welcome development. big kudos to the university. this will bring sanity and decency. it will reduce seduction and rape. God bless the management for such a bold steps. please let other universities copy this policy and save this nation from rapist and ashawos.

