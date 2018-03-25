Unilorin appoints new Registrar
— 25th March 2018
Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin
The Governing Council of the University of Ilorin has approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs.) Folaranmi Modupe Olowoleni as the new Registrar of the University.
A statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs of the University, Mr. Kunle Akogun, a copy made available to Daily Sun yesterday, disclosed that Dr. Olowoleni, who is currently a Deputy Registrar, will take over from the incumbent Registrar, Mr Emmanuel Dada Obafemi, whose five-year tenure expires on April 28, 2018.
The Registrar-designate, who joined the services of the University of Ilorin on January 20, 1992, is a 1982 graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. She obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Ilorin in 1993, an M.Sc. in Management Science and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration in 2015.
Born in Lokoja, Kogi State on April 19, 1961, Dr. Olowoleni is a native of Takete-Isao, Yagba-East Local Government Area of Kogi State. She had her early education at St. Louis Private Primary School, Bompai, Kano, between 1971 and 1972; St. Louis Secondary School, Kano, 1973-1977 before proceeding to the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (1978-1982).
Leave a reply