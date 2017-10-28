UNILAG appoints Prof. Ogundipe new VC

From: Gabriel Dike

The Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has appointed Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as the 12th Vice Chancellor of the 55 years old institution.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Registrar, Information Unit, Mr. Toyin Adebule, said Prof. Ogundipe emerged first and his appointment was confirmed, on Friday by the governing council.

He said before his appointment, Prof. Ogundipe was UNILAG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics and Research.

Adebule disclosed that in line with guidelines for the appointment of VC, three candidates, Prof Ogundipe, Prof. Olukayode Amund, former Dean, Students Affairs and Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju, former VC of Caleb University were nominated for final consideration by council.

According to him, at the governing council meeting held on Friday, October 27, the council approved the appointment of Prof. Ogundipe, who scored the highest mark during the selection interview as the new VC .

The image maker recalled that the selection exercise for the 12th VC started on July 4, 2017.

The new Vice Chancellor took over as DVC from Prof. Babajide Alo on April 1, 2016. He was appointed as Professor in 2002, was also the Director of Academic Planning and a member of many scientific organisations.

He noted that the new Vice Chancellor Is from the university’s Department of Botany, Faculty of Science.