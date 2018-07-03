The Sun News
UNIDENTIFIED CORPSES

Unidentified corpses: 3 suspects in police net in Zamfara

— 3rd July 2018

The Police Command in Zamfara said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the 23 unidentified corpses found in Boko community in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said this in a statement signed and issued to journalists in Gusau yesterday.

Shehu said the information at the disposal of the command revealed that the unidentified corpses were littered in the bush in the area last Friday.

“The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Zurmi Local Government Area mobilised his men to the scene and evacuated 23 corpses with the assistance of people of the community.

“The command has commenced investigation into the matter, even when the identities of the victims were yet to be ascertained,’’ he said.

He said the three arrested suspects were helping the police in their investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, has assigned a special police team of the command to arrest the perpetrators of the act.

“He appealed to communities in the state to always provide useful information to assist security agencies to fight criminals,’’ he said.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 6:58 am
    Reply

    Slaughter every fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter every British bandits and fraudulent criminal America on your God given native land. Slaughter every worker of the dead fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter every BBC worker on your God given native land. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria with their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. God has put the enemy in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to crush. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

